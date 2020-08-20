LAKE LEELANAU — It’s been well over 40 years since Lake Leelanau St. Mary fielded a volleyball team of its own.
That changes this year.
The Eagles haven’t had a team since the 1970s. Alissa Bunek takes control of the fledgling program.
“This was a long-term project for my predecessor, Teresa Szur,” St. Mary athletic director Nick Papes said. “She got the legs for it. ... We’re blessed to get such a fine athlete and contributor in the Lake Leelanau community to add her to the coaching staff.”
Bunek’s hire became official this week, although she’s run some Eagles practices throughout the summer and leading up to the team’s season opener Wednesday against Leland’s junior varsity and Traverse City West’s freshmen.
St. Mary got a jump on the possibility of playing outdoors by necessity. The recently resurfaced school gym still smelled, so Bunek held three practices on her cul-de-sac road and others actually in Lake Leelanau, working on skills like ball control and passing.
St. Mary volleyball players previously played for Leland for a long time, with a co-op with Northport lasting about a decade before Suttons Bay and Northport came together for the North Bay cooperative team two seasons ago.
“It’s pretty wonderful,” Bunek said. “I’m excited for all the girls who wouldn’t be able to play otherwise.”
The Eagles have 12 girls on the 2020 roster, including seniors Violeta Serrano and Genevieve Bramer, juniors Kaelyn Dunham, Emily Grant and Marley Kohler, sophomores Annabelle Ackley and Amelia Dunham and freshmen Della Bunek, Sarah Bunek, Leah Fleis, Kendra Sumner and Amanda Tarsa.
Serrano played for the North Bay co-op and comes in as the team’s most experienced volleyball player.
Bunek grew up in Lake Leelanau, attending St. Mary and playing at Leland under Laurie Glass. She earned first-team all-state in 1998 when the Comets made the state quarterfinals, and also drew honorable mention all-state honors in basketball and softball at St. Mary.
She moved on to play volleyball at Alma College for three years, serving as a Scots assistant coach as a senior while student teaching.
A sixth-grade math teacher at Kingsley, Bunek coached the Stags freshman team for five years and also helped out with the varsity through 2008, also leading the seventh-grade basketball team for two seasons. She took a break to raise four children, including Della, a freshman on the Eagles roster.
“I wasn’t going to coach right away,” Bunek said. “I wanted to help.”
St. Mary grad and former North Bay player Megan Popp and St. Mary teacher Nikki Ackley serve as assistant coaches.
St. Mary’s schedule features about half of its games against varsity teams and half against sub-varsity. They’ll be in a Division 4 district with Leland, North Bay, Frankfort and Traverse City Christian at Suttons Bay.
“They’re going to have a lot of fun, that’s for sure,” Papes said. “Alissa is a great teacher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.