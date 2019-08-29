ELK RAPIDS — The roar of jets above, squeaks of playground swings just past the end zone and nearby coaching barks fill the air inside Thirlby Field on a summer Monday night.
Gordie LaFontaine doesn’t make much sound, rolling around effortlessly and zipping passes into teammates hands with regularity.
LaFontaine makes more noise with his play than with his voice.
In Michigan’s high school record books, 162 seasons of 2,000 or more passing yards have been logged.
“He always has his wits about him,” Elk Rapids senior receiver Rob Fager said. “That’s the quiet leadership he has about him.”
PERFECT 10
Highway US-10 stretches across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula from Ludington to Bay City, not exactly in a straight line. It also doesn’t quite dissect the peninsula in half, but might as well serve as a halfway point marker. It’s a little over 150 miles from where US-10 runs through Clare to the southern border with Ohio, and almost exactly 150 miles from Clare to St. Ignace.
In that vast stretch of area — and throwing in the whole Upper Peninsula, just for good measure — a total of seven quarterbacks have ever reached the 2,000-yard plateau. Grayling’s Jake Swander did it twice (in 2012 and 2013).
LaFontaine joined that group last season — as a sophomore.
So eight times in Michigan’s history has any quarterback from north of US-10 thrown for 2,000 yards. Coleman, which is right on US-10, doesn’t count.
Five of those eight hail from Grayling and the Vikings pass-heavy offense between 2008 and 2013.
The other three are Gaylord’s Nick Freeman, Mio’s Greg Sidebottom and LaFontaine. All except LaFontaine were upperclassmen when they accomplished the feat.
Only 28 quarterbacks in state history have thrown for 6,000 or more career yards, something LaFontaine can accomplish if he can replicate his sophomore campaign two more times. None come from north of US-10.
CHANGING THE PLAY
Expectation, loss, change.
None of those seem to concern LaFontaine, whether it’s on Thirlby or Glowicki Field.
The Elks changed head coaches in the offseason, when Keith Schulte stepped down and quarterbacks coach Jake Messner took over. The 2,000-yard season has increased expectations, but LaFontaine doesn’t seem to notice. The Elks graduated leading receiver Alex Villegas — probably the top receiving threat in the area last season — but LaFontaine is confident the offense will continue to roll without the speedy wideout.
“Gordie is the type of kid who can really compartmentalize things,” Messner said. “I don’t worry about him going into the season with any sort of expectations.”
Then Messner stepped down because of health concerns in July, less than a month before the Elks’ first official practice. Defensive coordinator Tony Moller stepped in as interim head coach, leaving the playbook intact to keep continuity.
There’s a multitude of reasons for LaFontaine’s confidence.
The offense remains the same, despite coaching changes. LaFontaine’s receivers from a freshman year as JV quarterback are now his varsity pass catchers. He has four experienced receivers to spread the field and thin out a defense.
“We definitely have a really good core coming back with the seniors,” LaFontaine said. “(Villegas) was a beast and would open it up for everyone.”
Now he’ll have 6-foot-1 wide receivers Fager and Marlin Starkey outside and 5-10 slot receivers Logan Henderson and Devon Pitawanakwat.
“It’s pretty hard to guard all of them,” LaFontaine said. “We have more than one receiver who can get open and catch the ball, which is nice.”
Last year’s offensive line of Tristan Beebe, Izaak Huhn, Jeriko Swenson, Ethan Hinkley and Remington Shively lost all but Huhn and Hinkley.
“I’m just worried about going out and winning games,” LaFontaine said. “We had a great team and I think we’ll have a great team again.”
‘OLD SOUL’
Schultz described LaFontaine as an “old soul.” A lot of “yes, sir” and “no, sir.”
“You want a guy who is an old soul,” Messner said. “You can get away with a Baker Mayfield type of fiery guy for awhile, but I like my quarterbacks more laid back. He could throw an interception and you wouldn’t know it — and then he’ll throw a touchdown on his next throw.”
Messner said he’d like for Gordie to be more vocal, but understood it’s not easy for one of the youngest guys on offense to be yelling at others. Being a year older, that’ll be less of an issue this season.
”You don’t have to worry about him doing anything stupid or not being prepared,” Messner said.
He started playing football in third grade, and saw most of his time at tight end and defensive tackle. He moved to quarterback in fifth grade, running a veer offense. In sixth grade came the spread offense as then-varsity coach Ed Schindler implemented the same offense at all levels so players coming through the ranks knew the basics of the varsity’s scheme.
With two years of spread offense under his belt, LaFontaine was looking to break through in eighth grade. He’d hit a growth spurt and sprouted up from 5-foot-2 to 5-8. Then he broke his left arm in the season’s first game against Harbor Springs while trying to recover a fumble. The season was lost.
The following season saw LaFontaine running Schulte’s version of the spread on the Elks’ junior varsity, leading the team to a 5-4 mark.
“Gordie is a really good leader,” Fager said. “He’s always working hard, a good teammate. He’s always the first guy at practice. He doesn’t mess around.”
ROUGH START
His first taste of varsity action served as a motivational tool.
The 2017 Elks varsity posted a 7-2 regular-season record, and faced Ishpeming Westwood in the playoffs. The game started about as badly as possible for the Elks, with standout tight end Tristan Beebe injured in practice the day before the game and starting quarterback Skyler Campbell slammed to the ground and suffering a concussion on the Elks’ first offensive play.
“That soaked the life out of everything,” LaFontaine said. “I truly believe it would be different (if Campbell didn’t get hurt). He was leading us all year.”
Marlin Starkey, who played wide receiver and served as the backup while receiving limited practice snaps, took over behind center and played admirably, but the Elks found themselves down 30-0 in the fourth quarter.
Keith Schulte inserted LaFontaine at quarterback for the final two drives to see what the 155-pound freshman could do.
It didn’t go so well.
“I remember flipping through the stats book at the end of the season,” LaFontaine recalled. “Then in the back, there was one page. Gordie LaFontaine. Minus-2 yards rushing, minus-1 yard passing. One-for-3 passing.”
That game was on his 14th birthday, in front of the Elks’ home fans.
“It was a bit of motivation,” LaFontaine said. “It was a little intimidating. It was so loud and cold and rainy. I remember I was so scared. I just remember it was all bad.”
That game marinated in LaFontaine’s mind all offseason.
“It gave me a perspective of what it would be like,” LaFontaine said. “Looking back, I’m glad it happened.”
FAST START
A year later, LaFontaine wrapped up a record-setting year, throwing for 2,033 yards while completing 60 percent of his passes. He tossed 24 touchdowns to only nine interceptions, including a half dozen TDs in one half against East Jordan. He ran for another 215 yards.
Linemen Huhn and Hinkley were the only other sophomores starting on varsity.
The best advice he received? Take a deep breath before the snap and take a good look at the defense.
“Now I can look at the defense and know what they’re doing and who is probably going to be open,” said LaFontaine said, who moved to Elk Rapids from Rockford in kindergarten. Elk Rapids averaged almost 25 passes a game last season, as lots of screens act as an extension of the running game for the Elks, who haven’t usually been blessed with a large amount of huge, road-grading linemen to move the pile.
“We’re going to focus on our passing game a lot,” Fager said. “Our passing game is usually better than anyone else. Other teams have a hard time keeping up.”
Other quarterbacks have a hard time keeping up with LaFontaine’s stats.
