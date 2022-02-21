HARTLAND — Eighteen young women from the Traverse City area will compete in the first Michigan High School Athletic Association girls wrestling state finals at Ford Field.
Boyne City's Lydia Krauss took home a regional title at the 170-pound weight class of Sunday's Hartland regional, winning the final by technical fall. Sunni LaFond of Gaylord took the title at 105 with a second-round pin.
Hannah Blyveis of Gaylord lost in the 120-pound final by major decision to a wrestler from Millan.
Also in the Hartland regional, Cylie Jones of Kingsley (seventh, 190) joins fellow Stag, Charissa Desmond (eighth, 100) at the finals in Detroit. Alison Bowman of Boyne City (sixth, 130) will qualify along with Krauss. Kylie Berringer of Grayling (eighth, 115) is the Vikings' lone qualifier.
Manton had a good showing at the Howell regional with six qualifiers across five weight classes. The Rangers took third as a team behind the regional champion Montague and runner-up Whittemore-Prescott.
For Manton, in the 100 weight class, Reganne Stahl took fifth. In the 110 weight class, Chloe Colton took seventh; at 120 pounds, Kennedi Wahmhoff took sixth; in the 125 weight class, Natalee Kibbe took seventh. In the 190 weight class, both Kiyara Oster (third) and Alyssa White (fifth) qualified.
Frankfort will send Paige Willman (170) and Emanuela Alaimo (100) to Detroit with its coach Jaime Smith, who was named Regional Coach of the Year. Willman was pinned by a girl from Brighton in the sectional final.
Also qualifying for the finals out of the Howell regional were Abbi Wildfong of Mancelona (seventh, 105), Cambrie Lawrence of Benzie Central (fifth, 120) and Brynn Smith from Traverse City West (seventh, 130).
