TRAVERSE CITY — Last year was the first time in nine seasons Traverse City West Senior High School football didn’t open the year with Midland.
The series returns this fall, but this time the game is at The Big House.
The first high school football game for the 2021 season will be between TC West and Midland. They kick off at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor before Traverse City Central plays Division 3 defending state champion DeWitt at 7 p.m.
West coach Greg Vaughn called the “Battle at the Big House” a great opportunity for Traverse City. The games were initially planned for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it to the following year with the same teams.
“I was sending our kids pictures as we were doing the tour last week knowing what we had to do for the game,” Vaughn said. “They were just saying how excited they were about it.”
The Titans — which had one loss in the Big North Conference in 2020 — and the Chemics tended to put on a show in recent years. West leads the series at 4-3 and the last two meetings were decided by one score.
TC Central ended Midland’s season last year in the district finals 30-22.
“I feel like we’ve got it down to a science now,” Titans senior tight end and defensive end Caleb Kouchnerkavich said of the Chemics. “We’ve been repping it out a lot of practice, and I feel like I feel like we know what we’re getting into when we come to the Big House. And I think we got the tools to get it done.”
West returns several starters. Senior quarterback Brandon Koncheck returns after starting each game of his junior year.
“He’s grown as an athlete for us in the offseason,” Vaughn said. “He’s really worked hard at being able to run the ball, and be physical, and the leadership portion of it.”
Joining Koncheck in the backfield is senior Michael Schermerhorn along with senior Danny Rosa on the line, a third-year starter. The Titans rushing game was dominant in 2020 with 1,701 yards, a 7.8 average per carry and 23 rushing TDs in eight games.
“We had a lot of youth on the team last year, so we have a lot of returning starters,” Kouchnerkavich said. “I believe that the way we developed ourselves in the offseason, I think we’re looking very good. I think, looking ahead, I think that we have all the tools that we need to be a very successful team.”
Schermerhorn will have big shoes to fill with the departure of Christian Boivin — the two-time Record-Eagle Defensive Player of the Year — who accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the University of Michigan. The Wolverines also roster Titans alumni Ryan Hayes, who made two starts at left tackle in his junior year.
“It was super helpful to have him coaching me up,” Schermerhorn said of Boivin. “When we were on the field together, we worked really well together.”
Three out of nine opponents on the Titans schedule this fall appeared in a state semifinal game, and two advanced onto the finals.
West plays Cadillac (Division 4 runner-up) for their first BNC game of the season Sept. 10. The week after that, the Patriot Game returns as TC West plays TC Central (Division 2 semifinalist) week four, Sept. 17. When the Titans finish their regular season with Warren De La Salle (Division 2 runner-up), Oct. 22, it will be the first meeting between the two schools.
Last year the Titans lost 35-0 to Grandville in the second round of pre-districts after winning six straight. They beat Grand Rapids Union in the first round 65-13. All teams qualified for the playoffs because of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 rule changes, but several opted-out because of positive cases and players in quarantine.
“I think we’re really versatile. We’ve got a lot of fast guys, a lot of guys that can get up and catch the ball. So we’ll be athletic, we’ll be fun to watch, and I’m excited,” Schermerhorn said.