LELAND — A few more years, and Kingsley can have its own “30 for 30.”
The Stags won the ABCD Quad in Leland on Monday, surpassing the 30-win mark in the process. That marks 23 straight years hitting that milestone.
“That says a lot about all the players we’ve had come through this program,” Kingsley head coach Dave Hall said.
The Stags topped Traverse City St. Francis 25-22, 25-15, Leland 25-23, 25-16, and then Traverse City Central 25-20, 14-25, 15-12 as the two undefeated teams coincidentally met in the final round of the quad pitting four of the area’s top programs, one each from classes A, B, C and D — hence the name.
Senior Angel Zoulek led Kingsley with 30 kills and seven blocks.
“She really stepped it up,” Hall said of Zoulek. “Leland’s middles are really huge and TC Central was triple blocking her. Our defense was just lights out today and we served really, really well.”
Hall said he has a full rotation of six players who can spot serve for the first time. The Stags have used that to their advantage this season, putting up a 31-11-1 record overall.
Other leaders Monday for the Stags included Coral Bott (13 kills, 25 digs, eight aces), Grace Lewis (11 kills, 16 digs, four aces), Paityn VanPelt (55 assists, three aces, eight digs), Alexis Sattler (29 digs), Chloe Morgan (four kills, three blocks) and Jennifer Lefler (four kills, three blocks, 23 digs).
The Trojans (29-16-1) posted wins over Leland 25-23, 25-12 and TC St. Francis 25-13, 25-16.
Central’s leaders for the quad were Kailey Parks (24 kills, four aces, three blocks, six digs), Lauren Richmond (41 assists, six digs, four aces), Elyse Heffner (19 kills, four digs, one block), Kate McCrary (15 kills, four blocks), Kiley Ridenour (four aces, nine digs), Natalie Bourdo (24 digs, six assists), Phoebe Humphrey (seven kills, three aces, seven blocks, two digs), Lily Chase (eight kills, three blocks, two digs), Sarah Auger (six blocks, eight kills), Sophia Hagerty (33 assists, seven digs, seven aces) and Lily Briggs (three digs, ace).
Leland topped St. Francis 25-18, 25-21.
The Comets (15-22-5) were paced by Sutton Leiter (42 assists, 14 digs, two aces), Skylar Weisen (12 digs, three aces), Shelby Plamondon (six kills, four digs, one ace), Olive Ryder (26 digs, one assist, three aces), Mallory Lowe (10 digs), Maeve Sweeney (13 digs, 11 kills, three aces), Kenzy Sluiter (seven digs, four kills, two aces), Kelsey Allen (five digs, seven blocks, 11 kills), Fiona Moord (two blocks, 10 kills, two aces) and Flora Mitchell (two digs, one block, four kills, one ace).
Leading the Gladiators were Allee Shepherd (20 digs), Garnet Mullet (12 digs, nine kills) Avery Nance (18 digs, 43 assists), Alexis Ochab (nine kills), Gwyneth Bramer (nine kills) and Campbell Domres (15 kills).