TAWAS CITY — With a big Week 9 showdown against Traverse City St. Francis coming up, Division 5’s third-ranked Kingsley football team didn’t overlook a struggling Tawas Area squad Thursday night.
The Stags (8-0, 6-0 NMFC-Legends) scored on their first two offensive plays and shined throughout the night — even as their bench saw a big portion of playing time — handing the host Braves (0-7, 0-5) a 60-0 loss.
“The number one thing is to just make sure that you play a crisp, clean game and you kind of sharpen what you need to sharpen for next week and you are fundamentally strong on all those things going into a big game like that,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said.
The other goals in such a lopsided win, Wooer said, are to stay healthy — which the Stags did — and get the younger players time in live-game action to “develop the foundation of the program and the future of the program.”
“There are certain things you want to work on in a situation like this and try to develop for a big game, and we will have to throw the ball next week,” Wooer said.
Kingsley’s first offensive play was a 55-yard touchdown from Gage Hessem to Aidan Shier. Blown coverage in the Tawas secondary left Shier wide open about 15 yards down field. Shier raced toward the end zone, seemingly without a Tawas defender within five yards of him the entire play.
“He threw a great pass,” Wooer said. “Gage did a great job and our offensive line executed from a protection standpoint.”
Shier made a play on Tawas’ first offensive possession, chasing down their scrambling quarterback, swatting the ball away for a fumble and putting the ball back in the Stags’ hands.
Shier took the handoff on the ensuing play and skated through the Tawas line untouched for a 34-yard touchdown run. A botched snap on the extra point was nearly the lone blemish on the night for the Stags, but Brett Peterson chased down the loose ball and lofted a perfectly placed pass to Jayce Anderson for a two-point conversion and 15-0 lead barely two minutes into the contest.
Kingsley added a 2-yard scoring run by Shier and a 66-yard sprint by Conner Schueller to lead 28-0 after the first quarter.
Jayce Anderson, Gavyn Merchant and Riley Inthisone had second-quarter touchdown runs of 2, 11 and 3 yards to lead 48-0 by the half. Parker Peaslee and Anderson had touchdowns of 1 and 30 yards to cap the Stags’ scoring.
“We had our starters out before the first quarter was even over. Tawas is a program that is trying to develop and definitely in a rebuilding mode,” Wooer said. “We understand that we were playing against young guys, so we tried to be as gracious as we could.”
Hessem completed two of three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Schueller led the ground game with 76 yards on three carries. Twelve different Stags carried the ball, none more than five times.
Assuming St. Francis, Division 7’s top ranked team, takes care of business against Cheboygan on Saturday, the stage will be set for one of the best regular-season finales in the state as the two undefeated squads battle it out for the NMFC Legends Division championship on Oct. 22.
“We had a little bit of St. Francis prep this week, without overlooking Tawas,” Wooer said. “It will be a great game at home, and we look forward to it.”