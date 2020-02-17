KINGSLEY — Different quarter, different star.
Kingsley’s multi-faceted offense featured varying players all night long in the Stags’ 66-42 nonconference boys basketball win over visiting Manistee.
Ayden Mullin carried the first quarter and helped Kingsley to a 33-24 halftime lead, then Beau LaTulip took over the third quarter and Evan Douglass the fourth as the Stags (7-8) pulled away from the Chippewas (2-14).
“It’s become the norm,” first-year Kingsley head coach Jason Stewart said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to preach all year, let’s get everybody involved. If we have more than two guys doing something out there on the floor, then we become a little more tough to guard, so having guys stepping up was nice.”
Mullin had 13 points by halftime (including seven in the first), then LaTulip outdid that in one quarter, knocking down four 3-pointers and scoring 14 after Manistee had cut a 15-point second-quarter lead to seven.
The Chippewas’ Andrew Jackoviak buried three free throws with no time on the clock after he was fouled trying a last-second 3-pointer before halftime. William Elbers preceded that shot with a 3-pointer, and then opened the second half with a turn-around jumper in the lane to draw Manistee within 33-26.
That’s when LaTulip took matters into his own hands. The junior forward sank a quartet of triples in a span of just a little more than four minutes, then drove to the hoop for his 13th and 14th points of the stanza and a 53-35 lead. Things were going so much in the Stags’ favor that Gage Hessem had a long pass from LaTulip hit him in the head, then stumbled while going to the basket ... and still sunk a runner 13 seconds before the end of the third.
“It helps when you get hot from the 3-point line,” LaTulip said. “But it’s all about the team, getting threes out of the rotation on offense. When shots are going down it feels good.
“Owen (Graves) had a very good game passing. That goes under the radar, just bringing the ball up court and just playing his game. Everybody had a very good game. Logan (Hughes) came in at the end with that and-one. And we were on fire, shooting 75% from the field today. So overall team effort is great.”
Douglass scored all of Kingsley’s fourth-quarter points until Hughes’ three-point play with 1:39 left. A Douglass trey midway through the fourth gave the Stags their biggest lead at 27.
“We just seemed a step slow the whole entire night,” Manistee head coach Dan Gustad said. “Just things we normally do, the pace we normally play, we just weren’t quite there tonight. I don’t know if it’s a Monday game doldrums or what, but it’s one of those things where we’ll get back into the gym and work on it and we’ll get better at.
“Kingsley, give them credit. They made the shots and the plays they needed to, but I think that we could very easily compete with that team. I don’t think they’re 25 points better than us.”
LaTulip finished with 16 points, Mullin 15 and Douglass 14. Hessem and Tyler Inthisone each pitched in five and Graves four.
Elbers led the Chippewas — who had five players with six or more points — with 10. Grant Schlaff scored eight, Bishop Davis and Jackoviak seven each and Drew Schlaff six, all in the first quarter.
“I think we did some good things,” Gustad said. “Our point guard (Elbers) is usually pretty solid, but he wrenched this back last Friday and he’s really sore. He played through a lot of pain and gutted it out tonight.”
Senior Fletcher Carpenter held down point guard duties later in the game.
Kingsley, which holds the second seed behind Boyne City in the Grayling Division 2 district at the moment, travels Friday to Buckley as Northwest Conference play resumes.
“We had a thriller here earlier in January, came down to a Gage Hessem three at the buzzer to beat Buckley,” Stewart said. “I know they’ve struggled a little, bit but those kids play really hard and they’re dedicated to their program and we have to be ready.”
