KINGSLEY — Kingsley coach Tim Wooer used the word “ugly” to describe the Stags’ trio of home scrimmages against schools smaller than them by a playoff division.
The Stags open up with McBain Thursday.
Kingsley remained undefeated in 2020 until its district final matchup with fellow undefeated Reed City was not played because one of the Stags coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Reed City ended up not playing the next week for the same reason.
Eighteen of the Stags 32 players this fall are seniors as the team gears up to continue its recent trend of being a power in the Legends division of the Northern Michigan Football Conference.
Since Wooer took over as head coach, the Stags haven’t lost a regular-season game since Traverse City St. Francis on Sept. 14, 2018. In fact, St. Francis is one of only two schools to hand the Stags a loss (the other is Lansing Catholic Central in the 2019 semifinals) in that span.
Wooer enters his fourth season this fall at a record of 30-4.
“We’ve all just bought into it, and everyone’s definitely picked up their work ethic and bought into it,” senior offensive tackle and defensive end Cole Sousa said. “We’re definitely a lot more devoted than we were before. He’s certainly made it a lot easier to buy into what we’re doing and respect the game.”
Wooer said last year’s senior class was huge from both a leadership and physicality standpoint. Brady Harrand and Joe Lewis both graduated.
Five starters on both sides of the ball return. Lukas Bogart (DT/T), Trevor Lewis (TE/DE), Kaden Patterson (LB/G), True Beeman (DB/HB), Aiden Shier (HB/CB), Connor Schueller (LB/HB), Brett Peterson (TE/DE) and Riley Brock (DT/T) lead the Stags this fall.
After the 18 seniors, 11 are juniors and three are sophomores.
“I just thought our energy and physicality lacked for a team that really hangs their hat on really playing smash-mouth football,” Wooer said after last Thursday’s scrimmage.
McBain will clearly have the size advantage come Thursday.
Two of the Ramblers line weigh in at more than 300 pounds. Only two Stags are more than 200 pounds. Sousa said the plan is to “go low” and “not take anything” from the Ramblers line.
The upside — Kingsley is two playoff divisions larger and has twice as many players in its program.
Kickoff is off 7 p.m. Thursday in McBain.
Kingsley hosts Glen Lake the following week before play in the NMFC Legends division starts Sept. 10 with Sault Ste. Marie.