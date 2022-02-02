KINGSLEY — Avenging a loss is always something teams remember.
Especially one Kingsley coach Matt Schelich described as “a very dismal” game when it last played Frankfort, Dec. 17, on the road.
“It was just one of the nights where we just went flat and couldn’t get anything going,” Schelich said of the meeting earlier in the season.
It was much different Tuesday night, as Kingsley claimed a 58-47 win over Frankfort at home. Kingsley (9-4) stands tied with the Panthers (8-4) for second place in the Northwest Conference with league records of 6-2 each.
Both teams trail Glen Lake, who’s leading the conference by two games and hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Feb. 18, 2020, to Kingsley.
The Stags took a 7-5 lead midway through the first quarter and never surrendered it. Frankfort overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit to tie the game twice — at 28-28 in the third quarter and 41-41 in the fourth quarter — but the Panthers never overtook Kingsley’s lead despite earning numerous trips to the charity stripe.
“We still had our struggles, it was still kind of a roller coaster at times out there, but great fourth quarter,” Schelich said. “We knocked down some free throws, did a pretty good job, and got some stops.”
A pair of Stags had a double-double. Coral Bott led Kingsley in scoring with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Maddy Johns scored 13 points with 13 rebounds. Kaylee Scelich chipped in nine points, helping the Stags seal the win on four key fourth-quarter free throw makes.
“Tonight’s going to be a big memory for us,” Bott said. “It was a lot of fun and everyone was confident and having fun. The energy was super high.”
Frankfort’s Grace Wolfe led the game with 16 points. Savina Anhalt scored nine, and Kinzee Stockdale added eight.
Wolfe, Bott and Claire Dutton fouled out in the fourth quarter. The two teams took a combined 55 free throw attempts with 28 going in the net.
Kingsley plays at Benzie Central on Friday while Frankfort hosts its conference rival Glen Lake on the same day. Glen Lake won the first meeting 62-41. Kingsley last beat Benzie Central 50-28.
“The big thing right now is to build on that and gain confidence,” Schelich said.