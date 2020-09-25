KINGSLEY — Tim Wooer was going for it on fourth down even when he didn’t need to.
The Stags were inside the 15-yard line to start off the game needing four yards for a first down. Instead of a field goal, Wooer elected to pass, and Connor Schueller scored the first points in the team’s second dominant showing this season, beating Ogemaw Heights 36-14.
“We’re confident in what we do,” Woor said of his fourth down decisions. “We want to run the football when you get into a short yardage situation, one you think you can take advantage of. We’re gonna try and get those first downs when we can.”
Kingsley faced fourth down six times with two different quarterbacks. Two of those were at the end of the fourth quarter when Kingsley drew a block in the back call on what would have been a touchdown pass without it. The fourth down pass from Evan Douglass was intercepted on the play after the penalty, then the Stags forced and recovered a fumble on the return for a first down right where they left off.
Using a minute of game clock, Kingsley used four plays to get to the end zone from Ogemaw’s 37-yard line. Will Whims rushed in the ball at the goal line.
“Penalties happen,” Wooer said. “We tell our kids to think about it for three seconds, and then it’s over, you move on.”
Wooer was impressed with Douglass’ poise, particularly on that drive.
“He took a sack that we didn’t want him to take, but you know he he made some good decisions on that drive too,” Wooer said.
The only time Kingsley didn’t convert or score on fourth down was their second to last drive in the fourth quarter with sophomore quarterback Riley Inthisone under center — and that was after he put the ball on the Falcons six-yard line to end an 11-minute, 80-yard drive.
Even then, Kingsley didn’t punt.
“That’s something we like to say, ‘no punt,’” senior running back Owen Graves said. “It’s like a mentality we like to have. No punt. We’re not going to punt today.”
Schueller, who didn’t appear on last week’s stat sheet, caught the first two touchdown passes from Douglass. He led the team in receiving with six catches for 57 yards.
Douglass completed 13 of 18 passes for 136 yards, Graves led the team in rushing with nine carries for 84 yards. Will Whims capped off a two-minute drive at the end of the second quarter with a goal line rush and a score, Graves scored the fourth touchdown on the stags seven play drive to start the third quarter.
“It felt really good, playing at home, especially on the lights,” said Schueller, the Stags junior. “Give the credit for the seniors, it’s their last first home game.”
Graves said Schueller had a great night.
“We didn’t have very strong night up the middle,” Graves said. “But Connor got it done catching passes. We like versatile guys.”
The Falcons saw a bit of offensive success Friday night, but only in chunks.
The Falcons lost yardage on three separate first down rushes to start the game, only managing about 20 plays the whole half. To close the third quarter, Max Somerfield scored the first touchdown Kingsley allowed this season.
Taking the field after Riley Inthisone’s drive, Oliver Schmidt raced down the home sideline for a 91-yard touchdown just before the game clock expired.
“We were awful in the first half,” Ogemaw coach Chad Miller said. “We had about a 10-minute period in the second half where we weren’t going to beat anybody, certainly not a team of this caliber.”
The Stags now take a 2-0 start to Thirlby Field for a week three test against Traverse City St. Francis. The Gladiators avenged a season opening loss to Sault Ste. Marie with a 42-20 win at Grayling Friday night.
Wooer said he knows what the Glads are capable of, regardless of their result against the Soo.
“They’re always gonna play great defense,” Wooer said. “They’re gonna be great on special teams, they’ve got enough athletes where they’re going to be explosive on offense.”
“I still think regardless of the week one score they were minus two of their best offensive lineman. They’re probably the team to beat in the league.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
