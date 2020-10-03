TRAVERSE CITY — A red zone stop, a failed fake field goal and a race to the endzone.
There’s more to the story, but that was the sequence that gave Kingsley all the momentum they needed to take down Northern Michigan Football League foe Traverse City St. Francis 36-23 Friday night at Thirlby Field.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” said Kingsley coach Tim Wooer, who rallied his team together to catch the Glads by surprise.
The Stags stopped St. Francis (1-2, 1-2 NMFL-Legends) at their own two-yard line when the Glads attempted a fake field goal in the third quarter. St. Francis coach Josh Sellers called the Gladiators to huddle as his team turned the ball over on downs, but the Stags were not waiting for them.
The referee had already set the ball and the play clock was winding.
“(Wooer) just goes ‘40. 40. 40,’” said senior running back Owen Graves. That’s the play call for the fullback trap — a play Graves took to the house on the first play of the drive.
Quarterback Evan Douglass snapped the ball as soon as possible, then it was off to the races for Graves. He sprinted down the sideline 98 yards to put the Stags up by two touchdowns with five minutes left in the third.
The coaching mishap by Sellers, which he took blame for after the game, ended up being the turning point in Kingsley’s (3-0, 3-0 NMFL-Legends) road win. After four lead changes in the second quarter, Kingsley took a two possession lead and maintained it the rest of the game.
“Coach Wooer. He’s savvy. That guy’s smart,” St. Francis quarterback Charlie Peterson said of the play. Sellers called the moment ‘a bit of a fire drill.’
Graves said he wasn’t even supposed to go to the side he did, but he used the team as a wall and bolted up the sideline with 10 lead blockers.
“(St. Francis) saw us get down and they ran over,” Graves said. “It was too late at that point.”
Graves finished with 277 yards on the ground on 14 carries for four touchdowns, more than double the entire rushing offense for St. Francis.
He credited the line of Trevor Lewis, Brett Peterson, Joe Lewis, Lukas Bogart, Brady Harrand, Dylan Knight, Brandon Webber and Fischer Spellman for creating gaps and havoc on the defensive side as well.
“That’s a group we returned all seven of them,” Wooer said. “They’ve gotten stronger in the weight room and they’re fast and physical off the line of scrimmage. Games are won and lost on the offensive and defensive line for sure.”
Kingsley forced a St. Francis turnover on downs three times in the second half. It was nearly four, but Charlie Peterson walked into the end zone at the end of the first half.
For a game that finished 796 yards of offense between the two teams, the first quarter was rather quiet. The Gladiators got on the board with a field goal on their second possession. Kingsley had gone three and out and punted on their first drive.
But then came the second quarter, and every bit of it’s four lead changes.
St. Francis punted on the drive that followed the field goal, then Kingsley took the lead after a quick drive that ended with a touchdown by Graves. The Stags succeeded on the two point conversion and went up 11-8 with 7:30 to go in the half.
Glads senior Anthony Piedmonte came right back on the ensuing kick off. He took a handoff on a reversal and returned the ball 91 yards to give the Gladiators their first touchdown.
Graves then gave Kingsley a long run of their own. He broke a tackle at mid-field and juked a defender to the left at the goaline, waltzing into the endzone for another score.
“Just big play after big play,” Peterson said. “The passing game started to open up a bit … eventually they just closed those out because we stopped adjusting on the fly.”
Charlie Peterson, who threw for 188 yards, a rushing score, and caught two passes from running back Gabe Oliver on a reverse. Owen Mueller had 100 yards rushing in the first half, leading the Gladiators in receiving yards with 74.
“That’s the most hits I’ve ever taken in a game,” Peterson said. “It’s hard to fault the offensive line when they’re bringing three guys up the middle every single play. At that point I just have to get the ball out quick and brace myself.”
Sellars thought the wheels came off in the third quarter.
“Their too good of a team for us to give them those kind of opportunities,” Sellars said.
St. Francis travels to Cheboygan Friday at 7. Kingsley travels to Grayling Friday at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.