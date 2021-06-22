TRAVERSE CITY — The Kenosha Kingfish rebounded after a Monday loss to beat the hosting Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-2 on Tuesday.
The Kingfish dropped five runs on TC starter Cade Heil and handed him his first loss of the season in a five inning outing.
Heil allowed eight hits to the Kingfish and four other pitchers finished the game allowing a combined three hits and one run.
The Pit Spitters managed only two hits on the day and had the lead by the end of the first thanks to a few gaffes by the Kenosha pitcher.
Tito Flores and Mario Camilletti began the game with back to back walks and each scored after moving bases on a balk and a fielders choice scored the second run of the inning.
Kenosha put up four runs in the top of the second when Kirk Liebert hit a grand slam.
The Spitters were held scoreless the rest of the game and the Kingfish tacked on their final run in the sixth.
Traverse City remains in first place in the Great Lakes East division and play at the Kokomo Jackrabbits Wednesday.
Pit Spitters top Kingfish in pitchers duel
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Kenosha Kingfish 2-1 Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Spitters improve to 14-6 and increased their division lead on the Kingfish, who dropped to 11-10.
Pat Hohlfeld (3-0) pitched four innings in relief and earned the win. Starting pitcher Morgan Lunceford gave up a run in the first inning and left the mound with four hits over four innings. Evan Gates picked up a save, his fourth of the season.
Tito Flores scored the Pit Spitters only two runs and Chris Monroe had the only two RBIs. Flores reached base three times with two singles and a walk.
Mario Camilletti and Christian Faust each had singles. Faust has reached base for 19 straight games, all but the Spitters first game.
The Pit Spitters conclude an eight-game homestand against the Kingfish Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.