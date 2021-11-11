More Information

DIVISION 2

TC Central vs. Caledonia

RECORDS: Traverse City Central (10-1, No. 3); Caledonia (10-1, No. 4)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Grandville High School

SERIES: The Trojans and Fighting Scots meet Friday for the first time.

RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580; nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: The Trojans' 55-18 win against Bay City Western last week sent them the regionals for consecutive years for the first time since district tournament play began in 1998. The last back-to-back regional appearances for Central were in 1990 and 1991. The 2021 season is also only the sixth time in program history the Trojans have won multiple playoff games in the same postseason (1978, 1985, 1988, 2017, 2020). Caledonia beat Mona Shores 49-19 Friday to win just the fourth district title in program history and secure the Fighting Scots' first regional appearance since 2012. Caledonia's only loss this season is to undefeated Rockford (11-0), which is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 and has an average margin of victory of 25 points per game. The Scots lost to the Rams by just three points, 17-14.

BRACKET BITS: The winner will play either South Lyon (11-0, No. 2) or Portage Central (9-2, No. 8) in the state semifinals.