CADILLAC — Trevor Theibault jokes with Kendall Schopieray that she’ll be his assistant coach in four or five years.
“She’s probably going to get into coaching and be involved in the sport forever,” said Thiebault, the third-year Cadillac High School girls cross country coach.
Last month, Schopieray, a senior at Cadillac, signed with Ball State University to run cross country and track. Now, the distance runner hopes to help the Vikings’ track team qualify for team states for the third consecutive year and break the school record in both the mile and 2-mile races.
“Now that it’s all done, I feel a lot better and I feel a lot more relaxed,” Schopieray said of inking her commitment to Ball State. “Running Division 1 has been a dream of mine since my freshman year. I really couldn’t have done it without my teammates or my coach at all. They were my No. 1 supporters through everything. So are my parents, and my sister. They helped me become the person I am and the runner I was.”
Schopieray will head into Muncie, Indiana after finishing fifth in the Big North Conference with a season-best 19:14 at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals in November. After that, she finished 75th in Michigan Meet of Champions, clocking a 19:40.
The future Cardinal joins a handful of the area’s runners competing at indoor track for the newly formed Up North Elite track club, which will run in Grand Valley State’s Elite Mile on Jan. 29. That team, which is coached by Thiebault, includes a handful of running phenoms from the area like Hunter Jones and Mylie Kelly of Benzie Central glory and Molly Harding and Noah Morrow of Manton.
The running stars aligned nicely as Thiebault was coached as a freshman by Ball State assistant Angelina Ramos when both were at Saginaw Valley State. But Thiebault said Schopieray really earned it all herself.
Thiebault is training to run a marathon this November and has been coached by Ramos to help him prepare for it. Meanwhile, Ball State hired Adrian Wheatley as its next head coach in August, who hired Ramos as an assistant in September.
Ramos headed out to Cadillac for a practice to visit Schopieray, and once she got on campus she felt like Wheatley reminded her of Thiebault.
“Just going down there and meeting the people that I did really set it off for me,” Schopieray said. “The coaches and the athletes were just everything that I want in a coach.”
Thiebault said Schopieray has just been a dream to coach.
“She’s always willing to do the work,” said Thiebault, who’s in his third year leading the Vikings. “During her sophomore year, she struggled a good chunk. Junior year, she just blew up, broke the school record, was All-State again.”
Support was all she needed.
“Knowing that I had the people behind me to try their best and run their best, I think it just fueled me to try and go faster in the workouts, or even just races,” Schopieray said.
In the meantime, Schopieray can be found on the basketball court for Cadillac as the Vikings defend their three-year conference title run in the Big North. But soon, she’ll trade Vikings blue and gold for Cardinal red.