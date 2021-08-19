TRAVERSE CITY — Joe Horoszko’s previous high of four innings became a distant memory.
The longest the Wittenberg University sophomore right-hander threw this season was four innings in 15 prior appearances. He more than doubled that Wednesday, propelling the Traverse City Pit Spitters into the position of being able to defend their 2019 Northwoods League title, as the Spitters defeated the Madison Mallards 6-2 in the Great Lakes Division championship game at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Horoszko tossed a complete-game gem, allowing six hits and one walk and striking out four in the victory in front of 1,528 fans.
“Coming from a small Division 3 school in Springfield, Ohio, we don’t get too many fans,” Horoszko said. “And then to come play here in front of thousands of fans, especially in the playoffs, it’s an unreal experience.”
Horoszko sports a 0.77 ERA in two playoff appearances, lowing his season ERA to 3.63.
“Honestly, the plan was to get through five and let the bullpen take over,” Horoszko said. “But we’re going to Minnesota tomorrow, so as long as we could save as many arms as possible, then that’s a win.”
Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year Cam Schuelke starts Friday for Traverse City. St. Cloud hasn’t named a starting pitcher yet, but the Rox posted the league’s best regular-season record at 50-18. The full Spitters bullpen is available if Schuelke needs help Friday.
“He’s one of my best friends on the team, so I cannot be more stoked for him,” Traverse City second baseman Mario Camilletti said of Horoszko. “He was throwing his fastball well, painting corners and all that.”
Traverse City moves on to the title game Friday in Minnesota at the St. Cloud Rox, which beat the Waterloo Bucks 6-3 in the other semifinal Tuesday evening. Game time is 8 p.m. EST at Joe Faber Field.
“We’re a little thinner roster size wise than we were two years ago, but our heart is there,” Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “Man, it’s incredible to see that how much these guys compete. I’m really excited to see what what’s in store on Friday.”
Traverse City heads into the title game with a 43-29 record. The Spitters won the 2019 Northwoods title in their inaugural season, then fell in the championship of the Michigan pod in the COVID-altered 2020 season.
“We’re winding down the summer, but we just want to keep playing and don’t want to go back to school,” said TC designated hitter Michael Stygles, who hit his second triple of the 2021 postseason and drove in two runs. “Whatever it takes to keep playing.”
Traverse City lost three of four to Madison in the regular season, but sent the Mallards back to Wisconsin with only a semifinals berth to show for it.
Madison (39-33) actually finished with the third-best record in the Great Lakes West Division behind the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Woodchucks posted the best record, but did make the postseason after finishing second in both the first and second halves of the season. Wisconsin lost a tiebreaker to the Mallards in the second half after finishing with the same mark.
J.T. Benson singled to left past a diving Trey Yunger for a 1-0 first-inning lead, driving in leadoff hitter Cam Cratic, who reached on an error.
A second-inning Christian Faust sacrifice fly brought Yunger to tie it up.
Traverse City loaded the bases in the fourth with none out, scoring only one run on a Christian Faust single up the middle. Two Spitters were thrown out on the bases before a Logan Hylek fielder’s choice and a Camilletti walk loaded the bases again for Tito Flores.
Flores blasted the first pitch from Sam Vomhof to left field, where J.T. Benson skied to snatch the ball just above the hall and prevent a grand slam. The Spitters didn’t let coming up short on their chance to blow the game wide open slow them down.
“I think one of the biggest things we do well is that we stay even keel, regardless of what happens,” Rebandt said. “That’s probably one of our best qualities as a team, it’s just knowing that there’s that next inning, that next play, that next step. You’ll hear that a lot out of championship teams, but it’s the truth. That’s how you win, is staying even keeled and knowing how to get through failure.”
Stygles’ triple to the right-field wall brought in Zeb Roos in the sixth, and Stygles came across on a Hylek field’s choice to go up 4-1.
Chris Monroe singled to center to plate Tito Flores in the seventh, and Stygles walked in Evan Maday later in the frame for a 6-2 lead.