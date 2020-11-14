FREELAND — Dew Seabase and Hunter Jones got a chance to race against each other a second time.
The Benzie Central sophomore and Traverse City Central senior put up some of the fastest times in northern Michigan week after week, but they’ve only had one chance to race against each other — the Pete Moss invitational in August — because the two schools are in different divisions.
That changed Saturday, as a draft-style race of 70 elite-only runners saw members of the TC Central boys and girls cross country teams race as individuals at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Meet of Champions 5K races.
Jones had the fastest time among all Elite heats of 70 runners with a time of 15:15. Central’s Seabase took third at 15:27, just 12 seconds behind Jones.
Luke Venhuizen took 7th in the Elite I race with a time of 15:33. Joe Muha took 61st racing a time of 16:37.
Julia Flynn took third in the Girls Team Elite race at 17:33, Avery McLean took 45th at 18:57, Ella Kirkwood 67th at 19:39 and Mady McLean 68th at 19:49.
In the Girls Elite Tier I Race, Katie Venhuizen finished 7th with a time of 19:01. Alexis Ball took 20th at 19:29 and Alison Hankins took 60th at 19:54.
In the Girls Elite Tier II Race, Mackenna Burkholder took 30th with a time of 21:05.