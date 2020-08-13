TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters with a new set of players rolled past the Great Lakes Resorters 7-1 Thursday night.
The Spitters’ Tommy Troy, leading off, scored the first run of the game in the first inning. Tito Flores and Johnny Hipsman scored in the fifth to extend the Pit Spitters lead to three.
Noah Moore scored the only run for the Resorters in the sixth off a sacrifice fly courtesy of Chase Bessard, but the Pit Spitters responded with four unanswered runs to close the game out with a nine-run difference.
Pit Spitters starter Kyle Jones shut out the Resorters for first four innings, striking out seven. Mark Scannell (1-0) of Grand Valley State University earned the win in relief, throwing three key innings with one run allowed.
Duncan Lutz (0-2) had a solid start for the Resorters, allowing one hit and no earned runs over four innings. Lutz has allowed just one earned run in 15 innings of work with the Resorters.
The Resorters outhit the Pit Spitters 11-10.
The Pit Spitters (20-4) act as the home team Friday against the Resorters (4-21) with a 7:05 p.m. start.
