JOHANNESBURG — The Detroit Lions named Joe Smokevitch of Johannesburg-Lewiston the Week Three recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Smokevitch’s Cardinals improved to 3-0 this season with a 37-6 victory over Frankfort. The Cards are ranked No. 10 in Division 8.
Smokevitch is in his 21st season coaching high school football, including as a long-time assistant at Johannesburg-Lewiston and now in his eighth season as head coach. The Cardinals qualified for the playoffs six of the last seven seasons under Smokevitch and have won 22 games over the last two seasons and three games. His career record is 58-19 (75.3%). On Friday, the Cardinals travel to St. Ignace to take on the 0-3 Saints in a Northern Michigan Football League-Legacy Division battle.
Each week throughout the 2020 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players’ character, discipline and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle), Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,500 donation to their school’s football program.
At the conclusion of the 2020 Michigan high school football season, the Lions select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season’s Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to their school’s football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions head coach Matt Patricia and National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.