BELLAIRE — Johannesburg-Lewiston extended its win streak at the expense of a short-handed Bellaire team.
The Cardinals sprinted out to a 10-0 lead and didn’t look back in Thursday’s Ski Valley Conference boys basketball game at Bellaire.
The Eagles were playing without starters Connor Niepoth, Luke Niepoth and Jordan Dennis. Bellaire head coach Paul Koepke said the three were benched for one game because of “school-related stuff,” but wouldn’t elaborate. They’ll return when the Eagles play Onaway next week.
Joburg, meanwhile, has reeled off three straight wins after an 0-4 start. The Cardinals (3-4, 3-2 Ski Valley Conference) led 21-4 after one quarter and 40-6 by halftime.
Sheldon Huff scored 11 points and dished out a half dozen assists to go along with six steals, taking over at point guard early in the season after returning starter Carlos Gascho tore his ACL in the Cardinals’ opener against Roscommon.
“We had a couple of starters back and then lost Carlos so early,” Joburg head coach Troy Huff said. “It’s definitely different. Players are just stepping up, doing a bigger job filling in those roles. It definitely was more pressure on my shoulders.”
All 10 Joburg varsity players scored at least four points.
Joey Chrencik led all scorers with 12 points, Huff added 11 and Matt Davidson and Logan Finnerty each added seven. Shawn Ziobron, Preston Marlatt and Hayden Claeys put up five points apiece, and Ezra Gascho, Jason Richter and Gavin Weaver scored four each. Richter blocked two shots and Ziobron had three swipes.
The Cardinals have put up 85, 72 and 64 points in their last three contests as the offense has rounded into form. Getting Logan Finnerty back after he stepped away from basketball as a junior has also helped the team’s depth.
“I think we’re starting to gel as a team,” Troy Huff said. “We just came off a big win against Forest Area. We put up 85 points and they’re darn good. They hit 17 threes on us. And they shot a real high percentage, but we kept plugging away and scoring two at a time and a three here or there.”
Bryce Baeckeroot led Bellaire with five points, Cole Robinson had four and Braydon Dawson and junior varsity call-up Blake Klooser each scored three. Dawson and Robinson had four rebounds each, and Dawson posted two steals.
The Eagles (1-7, 0-5 Ski Valley) travel to winless Onaway next Tuesday, looking to snap a five-game skid. Bellaire will have the Niepoths and Dennis — who watched the game in street clothes on the bench — back for that contest. Joburg hosts Inland Lakes on Tuesday and Onaway on Thursday, looking to keep pace with SVC front-runners Pellston, Mancelona and Gaylord St. Mary.
“Pellston has a heck of a shooter in Blake Cassidy,” Sheldon Huff said. “Definitely a great athlete, great person, too. And for Mancelona, Jayden Alfred obviously he’s a stud, too. Pretty honestly everyone’s pretty solid (in the league).”
Bellaire played three of its last four games against teams with winning records. Winless Onaway is up next, as each team searched for its initial Ski Valley victory this season.
“We’re kind of a work in progress, we know,” Koepke said. “The last couple games we were starting to get an identity. Then to lose three starters. I told the boys it’s just an opportunity for us to become stronger as a family and as a unit and come out of this thing and make it a springboard into the the rest of the season.”
Koepke said getting extended minutes for backups will help in the long run, as the team aims to improve down the stretch in time for districts.
“We learned a lot from this situation going forward,” Koepke said. “It gives kids opportunities and you never know what’s going to happen. You have to be ready to go. I’m okay with the process of getting better as long as my kids don’t give up or quit and they haven’t done that. I feel like we’re together.”
