CHARLEVOIX — Part two of the Don Jess era of Charlevoix football is under way.
Jess returns to lead the Rayders after guiding the program to a 33-30 Lake Michigan Conference record and four playoff appearances over nine years ending in 2011.
"We're meshing really well — a lot better than we did last year," all-conference senior running back Alan Ritter said. "I think we have a whole lot of guys that are willing to sacrifice and put the team first, versus themselves, so I'm excited. I'm excited for to see what we can do."
Jess, who coached Charlevoix from 2003-11, said that's exactly the type of culture he's trying to develop in his second Rayders go-round.
"The team goal is to take it one day at a time, get better every single day," said Jess, 43. "And I think they've been doing that. One of our strengths so far has been our work ethic. This offseason has been been really good. The kids spent a lot of time in the weight room, did a lot of 7-on-7s and just really have done a great job preparing themselves going into this season."
Ritter leads a senior group that includes five starters on each side of the ball, although lineman Luke Stuck missed all but one game last season because of injury.
Cole Wright is back at quarterback and linebacker. He'll be joined in the linebacking corps by Jake Snyder and Tyler Ostrom. Ritter starts at safety and Stuck at defensive end.
On offense, Ostrom and Stuck are the only starting linemen back, and Snyder is back at fullback in front or Ritter. Senior Wyatt Putnam will see action at receiver and cornerback.
Two younger brothers complete the linebacker unit, with Luke Snyder and Caleb Stuck. Six-foot-7 basketball standout Jacob Mueller joined the football team, giving the Rayders a big target at wide receiver. Luke Nichol steps in at guard and defensive tackle.
The Rayders aren't particularly small — with linemen around 200 pounds all the way across, plus Stuck at about 225 — but speed looks like a bigger component.
"We're a really fast team," Ritter said. "I think I think our defense is going to be pretty strong."
Ritter said this team has an eye on returning to the postseason as one of its goals.
"Playoffs for sure," Ritter said. "I mean, that's the main goal. But I think anything would be an improvement off the results we had last year."
Kenny Provost, the head coach the last two years, accepted an assistant coaching job at his alma mater, Petoskey. That led to the return of Jess, who played alongside Traverse City St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers at Alma College in the early 1990s.
"This first week is first week and a half is a grind," Jess said. "I've really liked what I've seen out of the kids with their work ethic. They're coming into practice ready to go. And I know they're wore down and they're a little beat up, but they just keep grinding. I like where we're at right now. But we still have a long ways to go."
The Rayders start the season with back-to-back home games against Elk Rapids and Boyne City, then hit the road for St. Ignace, East Jordan and Frankfort. Charlevoix dropped three games by a touchdown or less last season, including contests against the Ramblers and Panthers.
"We really want to have a different result than last time for Frankfort and Boyne City," Ritter said. "Those two especially we were so close last year. Just a little a couple mental minor mistakes. I think we're going to push through but didn't happen that day. So ready to fix it this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.