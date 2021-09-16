It’s Thursday, and there’s no varsity football to cover.
It’s seriously something the MHSAA should allow every week of the season, not just the first two.
(There is, however, varsity fútbol action tonight when TC Central and TC West collide for the first time this season at Central’s new athletic facility.)
Just the amount of folks from other schools coming out to games to watch other teams was noticeable.
With fewer schools offering junior varsity, moving some games back to Thursday wouldn’t be as big an issue with scheduling. It’d spread out the need for officials, an issue that doesn’t appear to be going away as finding quality referees lingers as a problem athletic directors across the state confront regularly.
Attendance would increase because high school gridiron fans could go to two (or even three, if they hit up Saturday ones) games a week instead of one.
There’s more opportunity to use college fields as showcases because there would be a full day in between the high school game on Thursday and the college contest there on Saturday.
JV and freshman games could be played more frequently on Fridays and Saturdays, where they’d get the same amount of fans. Using the five-quarter rule would be easier as a coach if you already knew how many quarters you used junior varsity players because the varsity game was played earlier in the week than JV.
It’s hard to think of a reason not to have more games on Thursday. The crowds and spectator involvement was just as palpable at the Salute to Service game between Kingsley and Glen Lake on a Thursday as any other game the last two weeks.
Sure, some folks think of Friday as “the” night for high school football, but if you think of Thursday games more in terms of a Monday Night Football style showcase rather than a junior varsity matchup, perceptions can change.
Perhaps the Big North Conference — in perhaps its final go-round after TC Central and TC West accepted invitations Tuesday to join the Saginaw Valley League — and/or the Northern Michigan Football Conference could flex out a game a week to Thursday. Make it a featured game, maybe between a couple teams looking to crack into the top of the league. It’d attract more media than normal, and get that game out of the shadow of other matchups between the league leaders.
We got a glimpse of Thursday football past the first two weeks just recently, when Manton and Lake City moved their game up a day last week because of an officials shortage. The Rangers and Trojans stands were still full, still energetic, still vocal.
When is more football to watch a bad thing?