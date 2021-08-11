ROCKFORD, Ill. — At least one thing’s for sure.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters will play the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the first round of the Northwoods League playoffs Sunday. Both teams clinched playoff spots after the Jackrabbits topped the Kenosha Kingfish 7-6 Tuesday night.
Where the game will be played is yet to be determined.
If the Pit Spitters (40-27) are able to overcome a 2.5-game deficit to the Jackrabbits (43-25) with four games remaining, they will host the divisional round Sunday. If Jackrabbits sweep the Battle Creek Bombers (23-44) in their penultimate regular season series Wednesday and Thursday, they host.
Traverse City clinched a playoff spot by winning the first half of the season in the Great Lakes East Division. While the Jackrabbits haven’t yet clinched the second half (they are 3.5 games ahead of TC), in the event the first-half winner also wins the second half of the season the team with the second-best overall record advances.
Third-place Kenosha is now six games back overall with four to play with Tuesday’s loss to Kokomo. That leaves TC and Kokomo the only teams able to finish second.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters took advantage of a 10-run first inning and won the first game of a rainout doubleheader 16-6 Tuesday. Each player who entered the game reached base and scored a run. Aren Gustafston (2-0) struck out five over four innings to earn the win.
Chris Monroe led the way with a five-RBI day, moving him to 51 for the season and second in the Northwoods League.
The second game was rained out. Because the Spitters do not play the Rivets again, it won’t be made up. The Pit Spitters play their final regular-season home games Wednesday and Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium against Kalamazoo (25-42).