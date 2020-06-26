TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s Ironman Triathlon, which was scheduled August, has been canceled because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
“Based on the mandate from the Traverse City Tourism and the City of Traverse City in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRONMAN 70.3 Traverse City triathlon, originally scheduled for August 30 cannot take place in 2020,” a press release from the Ironman race said.
State-imposed limits on gatherings and social distancing guidelines aren’t compatible with the number of people the event would bring to Traverse City — 2,500 athletes and many more spectators, according to the release.
Athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email with further details. Ironman will be providing additional details on its website, www.ironman.com/im703-traverse-city. Additionally, participants can email traversecity70.3@ironman.com
Last year’s Ironman 70.3 race was Traverse City’s first, ranking in the top 10 in several Athlete Choice Awards. Other staple races to northern Michigan, the Bayshore Marathon and the M-22 challenge, have been canceled as well.
“Postponing is a difficult decision to make, but peoples’ safety comes first,” said Trevor Tkach, President/CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
A postponement date is currently set for Aug. 29, 2021.
“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” Ironman’s press release reads.
Representatives with the Ironman declined to fulfill interview requests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.