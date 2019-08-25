TRAVERSE CITY — More than 2,300 athletes from 40 states and eight countries descended on Traverse City for Sunday's Ironman 70.3 race.
A few felt right at home.
Kyle Siemer of Traverse City and Ryan Linden of Charlevoix were the two top local finishers Sunday.
Siemer, 30, took 42nd overall, seventh in the male 30-34 age group with a time of 4:34:26.
Linden, 37, came across the finish line 14 seconds later, 43rd overall in 4:34:40. He placed fifth in the male 35-39 group.
"It was cool to see it when it got announced," said Linden, husband of 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desiree Linden, "and then to be able to see friends from all around the country get to come and enjoy the area was awesome."
Linden said he's competed in 15-20 triathlons — two to three per year — and enjoyed being able to do one so close to home.
"The course is awesome," Linden said. "Because there's no cars on the road and smooth roads, you got to see all over the sand dunes and beautiful Lake Michigan."
Siemer said he needed something to do after he was done playing club hockey at Grand Valley State University.
"I was done with college hockey, so I decided I needed a sport," Siemer said. "I did one of them and then just got addicted."
When Traverse City landed a two-year deal to host an Ironman event, he didn't waste any time registering.
"I had done a couple races in the past," Siemer said. "The minute this one came open, it was just something I knew I had to do. I really hope the community sees how cool of an event it is. And we can do this for a long time."
He's completed about a half dozen Ironman races over the last eight years, including ones in Racine, Wisconsin, and Louisville, Kentucky.
"Of all the races I've done this one definitely was the best," Siemer said. "As far as how its run or the course or how it was really well organized — which all Ironman races are — but this one in particular, like the bike course. The roads are in great condition. The run course was shaded and really nice and scenic on the water. And then the swim was just top notch in the bay this morning. I can't believe it's here."
Siemer said getting training on the event's course was difficult because the bike and run courses consist largely of public roads.
"I kind of did a few little practice runs here and there," Siemer said. "M-72 is a little crazy. On a normal day, I try to get up early and then once the semis start rolling, I hop off."
Mary Free Bed at Munson Medical Center provided eight medical stations with doctors, nurses and therapy staff, including the main medical tent for more serious injuries.
LONG TRIP TO WORK
Ironman announcer Tom Ziebart took the long way to work.
Ziebart took off on bike from Hollywood Hills, Florida, on Aug. 6 to get to the race in Traverse City.
The 1,600-mile voyage (as the crow flies) ended Tuesday, when Ziebart reached the Cherry Capital. He averaged 150 miles a day.
"The heat in Georgia was a challenge," Ziebart said. "You know, it was flat, but it was hot and then going over the Appalachians, it's kind of cool. But probably my best three days were all on the west coast of Michigan. I stopped in St. Joe, where my mom lives. And then I rode the next day to Grand Haven, where my sister lives, and then to Manistee. What a beautiful ride, and then up M-22 to Traverse City. I really liked coming through Michigan."
Ironman's Senior Operations Manager, Ziebart said he only had five flat tires along the way.
"Only one day of rain in Kentucky for about three hours," he said. "So I really got lucky with the weather."
The ride raised funds for relief after Hurricane Michael, the first Category 5 storm to strike the United States since 1992. That storm hit Panama City, Florida, up the Florida coast from the company's headquarters in Tampa. Panama City also hosts an Ironman race.
Ziebart said he's raised about $21,500 of his goal of $25,000 for the Ironman Foundation to contribute to Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
"We're trying to help the people out there that lost their jobs," Ziebart said.
ANOTHER TYPE OF TEST
Ironman races are subject to random testing.
Sherita Mason, a Doping Control Officer from Clearidium, a Denmark-based company, told several racers after the finish line that they had been selected for drug testing.
That included men's winner Matt Hanson, but not women's winner Jackie Herring.
Mason said the random tests are administered by predetermined finish position, but couldn't say how many racers were tested after the Traverse City race.
"I gotta go do drug testing, which is great," Hanson said after the race. "Keep up, keep our sport clean."
Herring said there isn't testing at every Ironman race.
"It's good that they do drug testing," she said. "They still don't do it at every race and they probably should.
"I have no idea if it is a big thing in triathlons or not. It doesn't seem like it is, but it is good that they are doing it. I would hope that people are being and competing fairly, if not that is just terrible."
— Jake Atnip contributed to this report.
