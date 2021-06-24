TRAVERSE CITY — It wasn’t too long ago that Kyan Olshove would meet for snacks and ride bikes with six children at the VASA trail.
That was the start of what’s known as Norte, a mainstay in Traverse City’s vibrant cycling community.
This past May, Olshove, the 18-year-old from Traverse City, declared himself as a professional cyclist and started competing in UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) races. Olshove recently was accepted into the U.S.A. Cycling Olympic Development Academy in Colorado on scholarship and has competed in a USA jersey in races from Wisconsin to Montana.
“In local races I started moving up, then a few years ago I started racing only the pro category,” Olshove said. “That kind of got me a feel for what it was going to be like.”
When he would race locally Olshove was right in the pack with other elite cyclists from northern Michigan — many at least twice his age.
But Olshove knew racing in northern Michigan wouldn’t be enough to get recognized on a bigger stage. This year he chose to enter UCI races to get noticed on the world level. Essentially the NASCAR of cycling, the UCI is governing body that oversees the biggest bike races around the world like the Tour de France.
“It’s definitely a lot different. In most ways, it’s a lot better,” Olshove said.
Olshove took 23th against the U.S.’s best in his first UCI race in Fayetteville, Arkansas — and that’s only the first blip of news that came from that weekend.
Mid-race weekend in Fayetteville, Olshove received the email informing him he’d been accepted into the USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy. The next UCI race he’d compete in would be in a USA jersey.
“It was definitely a fun experience,” Olshove said. “Having all the people there for you and a mechanic, not having to worry as much about stuff like ‘Is your bike going to hold together?’”
The main difference Olshove said with UCI races is that they’re lap-centric to make races spectator friendly. That means he doesn’t need to carry a full water bottle, saving a bit weight on his bike.
“Every once in a while I’ll have a coach there. He’ll just hand me a new (bottle) and replace it,” Olshove said. “All the little things kind of add up when you’re on a team.”
Outside of that, he said the courses of the Deep South and Rocky Mountains have more rocks and jumps than what he has seen in northern Michigan.
The Olympic Development Academy scholarship was supposed to include a new bike along with coaching fees and housing. Despite multiple manufactures interested in providing Olshove a bike, none had any in stock because of backorders.
Olshove said his bike — a 2012 hardtail — was perfect for getting around Traverse City and exploring the TART and Vasa trails. Getting over the Rocky Mountains, not so much.
“I had to get a softail in order to be able to keep up with the group and stay consistent in all the different sections,” Olshove said. “With the hardtail I was stronger in different places than everyone else, but I was also weaker in different places.”
Since his 23th place finish in Fayetteville, Olshove has raced in UCI events in Missoula, Mt. and Fall River, Wis. He took 17th out of 34 in Wisconsin, but then leapt into 7th out of 60 in Montana for his first pro race on the new bike.
“That made a big difference. It was basically the last thing I really needed,” Olshove said. “I’m still getting to used to it. I mean, it’s instantly noticeable the difference it makes.”
THE MAKING OF A CYCLIST
Notre formed in 2013 with families meeting at the VASA Trail for snack and bike rides, Eric and Kyan Olshove were among that group.
Kyan was part of Norte’s first varsity team — a team that formed in 2017 for riders that wanted to take racing seriously. When he first started he was only racing in the Mud, Sweat & Beers and the Conquer de Village races.
“That’s when I really started to like it,” Kyan said. “What I really like about the sport is even when we’re out there we’re still having fun and chatting around. Yeah, we’ll make attacks. We’ll make it hard for the other person, but nobody takes it personally. We’re all still friends.
“In the past year or so I really started merging the gap from like three minutes, to two minutes. After two minutes the difference is just getting behind their wheels and sitting there.”
Heath Day, Norte’s varsity coach, said he could see Olshove was progressively getting more serious about racing in the last three years.
“When he started to grow a little bit, he started to get fast, and it’s something that he enjoys,” Day said. “He enjoys racing, but he also enjoys enduro-style riding and jumping his bike. He kind of enjoys all aspects of just being on his bike, weather it’s a fat bike in the winter or just jumping his bike in the Commons.”
Along with turning pro, Olshove hired a coach who lives in Australia and instituted a rigorous training program that regularly has him riding for 10 to 18 hours a week. The two communicate over WhatsApp. Occasionally Olshove has had 20 hour weeks, which he says are slowly becoming the new normal.
His week involves hill training, repeats, sprints, and hour-long rides on The Boardman Trail, the Copper Trail at the Grand Traverse Commons and the Vasa Trail. Tuesday nights he’ll ride the Old Mission Peninsula and back. He tries to train on trails outside of downtown Traverse City to avoid stoplights.
Olshove said the Grand Traverse Commons trails are the best thing he can ride that prepares him for races outside of Traverse City.
“We don’t have a ton of elevation,” Olshove said. “A lot times there’s a 10-minute, all the way up to an hour-long climb (in pro races). Here, the longest climb you’re going to find is two minutes.”
Moving forward, Olshove said his goals are to continue and get recognized by sponsors and teams, get race experience and get accepted back into the U.S. Olympic Development team for another year in 2022. He recently graduated from Grand Traverse Academy.