TRAVERSE CITY — Saturday is a family reunion of sorts.
While not all of the thousands who will gather in Kalkaska and Traverse City for the 32nd Iceman Cometh Challenge are blood-related, they are bonded together by one thing — a love for mountain biking.
The annual race will stretch from the Kalkaska Airport to the Timber Ridge Resort this year fell victim to the same fate as many other yearly events in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Iceman organizers to shut down the nearly 30-mile cycling gauntlet last year, leaving northern Michigan much emptier on the first Saturday in November than many are used to.
But the Iceman Cometh has cometh back for 2021, and the spirit of friendship and camaraderie that comes with it is back in the crisp fall air as well.
“We’re just lucky to have everybody back,” Iceman Race Director Cody Sovis said. “The racers are the ones who put us in the position to be here, keeping us alive. We’re really hoping to put on a great event to thank all of the people who were extra generous last year to get us to this year.”
Slots were filled and registration fees were paid for the 2020 race in March of last year, just as the pandemic was in the early stages of its impending surge. Many of the riders either deferred their registration fee until this year or donated the money to keep the race financially afloat.
Kat Paye is the executive director of the National Cherry Festival, which oversees the Iceman as well as several other local events such as the New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown Traverse City and the Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K race. None of those events ran until the Cherry Fest made its return in a COVID-altered fashion this past summer.
Funding for all of those events was definitely a concern. Paye said the organization relied on donations, COVID-19 relief programs like paycheck protection loans as well as economic development grants.
“I just started sleeping again,” Paye joked.
Paye will have to get to bed early on Friday if she wants to get some sleep ahead of race day. She plans to be at the starting line by 5:30 a.m. getting set up for the races to begin at 9 o’clock when wave after wave of 100 cyclists will be sent off through dirt roads, two-track ruts, abandoned railroad beds, the Pere Marquette State Forest and the VASA ski trail.
Paye said nearly 5,000 racers are signed up for Saturday, which consists of several races.
The traditional Iceman begins at 9 a.m. at the airport. The Slush Cup, which is a “more relaxed option” for beginning cyclists that stretches eight miles, starts at the same time but begins at Timber Ridge with the first “Slushie” expected to cross the finish line at 10 a.m. The first Iceman competitors are estimated to arrive just a half hour later at 10:30 a.m.
The Junior Iceman is slated for a noon kickoff, and the PRO race begins at 2:30 p.m. — both at the Kalkaska Airport. The final race, the Sno-Cone, is for children 10 years old and younger and will begin at 3 p.m. at Timber Ridge.
“It’s all about our riders on Saturday,” Paye said. “They’ve been itching to get back out here.”
Ty Schmidt certainly has.
Schmidt is well known among the cycling community in northern Michigan, having founded Norte — an organization that focuses on building up youth cycling. Schmidt has raced in every Iceman since he and his family moved to Traverse City in 2006.
“It’s tradition,” Schmidt said. “If you ride mountain bikes in Traverse City and don’t do Iceman, you’re doing it wrong.
Schmidt admitted he’s not as young and spry as he once was, but he always looks forward to the battling the Iceman course.
“It keeps me in the woods. It keeps me honest. It keeps pushing me to train,” he said. “I will do it as long as I can.”
The Saturday weather forecast is looking good — highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies. A kinder, gentler Mother Nature would be a blessing for Schmidt and the other racers.
“I’ve had Mudmans and Rainmans and Snowmans and Icemans,” Schmidt said. “I’m 45 years old now. I’m looking forward to a Niceman.”
The 2019 Iceman was tough for a lot of cyclists. The 32-mile course was one of the longest ever and the weather was brutal. Sovis said they are trying to go for the polar opposite in 2021.
One of the biggest changes in the course will be just after the riders cross Williamsburg Road and reach “the Rock.” Instead of making a left turn, racers will turn right and head south, which leads to a flatter route than the up-and-down climbs to the north. This year’s race is just less than 30 miles with 1,200 feet of elevation.
“We’ll have plenty of folks out there pointing and screaming,” Sovis said, quelling any notion of wrong-turn racers.
Not only that, but Sovis said people have been practicing riding the course since it was finished in August.
“There’s basically carpools coming up from Grand Rapids and southeast Michigan to pre-ride the course,” he said. “Those people taking it seriously probably have a good idea of that turn and every other turn and rock and root along the way.”
Fewer hills means more pressure to make a move earlier in the race, Sovis said.
“It could be a more of an aggressive race because you don’t have those linchpin climbs at the end to hang your hat on,” Sovis said.
The final 10 kilometers includes the VASA climb and the return of Madeline’s Trail, which all lead to the legendary Icebreaker.
Schmidt can’t wait.
The start is chaotic and stressful, and the first 20 minutes are full gas, he said. But the finish and the party after the race is where the culture of cycling shines.
“It’s all built around friendship,” Schmidt said. “Coming up Icebreaker and into Timber Ridge with the crowd cheering, it’s fantastic. It’s a celebration of everything that is awesome about mountain biking in northern Michigan.”