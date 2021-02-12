TRAVERSE CITY — Benzie Central's bowling teams both beat their opponents in Thursday's Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet.
Benzie's boys topped Bellaire 28-2 and its girls defeated Traverse City West's JV by the same score.
Also winning matches were Cadillac boys over Glen Lake 21-9, Traverse City Christian boys vs. Traverse City West 16.5-13.5, Glen Lake girls against Cadillac 29-1; Traverse City Christian JV girls over Traverse City Central 25-3, Traverse City West girls vs. Traverse City Christian 19-11. Traverse City Central's boys had a bye week in dual meets.
Benzie was led by Dominic Lopez, who bowled a 210.
TC Christian's Hunter Haldaman, the defending Division 4 state champion, bowled a 242 and a 220, enough for two of the three highest scores of the day. Dylan Vermilyea of Cadillac rolled a 225, the second highest.
TC West's Jordan LaFleur led the girls with a 211 and 199. Brooke Smith of TC Christian bowled a 201.
TC Central's Brian Wilkinson bowled a 205, TC West's Keagan Klinglesmith bowled a 203. TC West's Taylor Phillips registered a 194, teammate Abigail Dierking bowled a 185, and TC Christian's Ella Wendel rolled a 185.