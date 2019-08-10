TRAVERSE CITY — The tables turned a little since the Northwoods League’s All-Star break.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters — despite the league’s second-best record at the time — drew only four all-star selections for the mid-season contest, while other teams had as many as eight.
That was corrected Saturday, when the Northwoods League’s Postseason All-Star Team was unveiled, with Traverse City drawing a league-high five picks, including Pitcher of the Year Andrew Hoffmann.
Spitters manager Josh Rebandt was named the league’s Manager of the Year. Madison’s Justice Bigbie earned Most Valuable Player honors.
Mario Camilletti, Andrew Morrow, Michael Slaten, Hoffman and Kyle Jones represent TC as players. Slaten, Hoffman, and Jones were voted into the mid-season All-Star game, and Morrow was added later.
Wisconsin Rapids and St. Cloud each had four selections, one shy of Traverse City’s haul. La Crosse claimed three and no other team had more than two. Eight of the league’s 22 teams were not represented on the 30-player team selected by a vote of team personnel and media representatives. Media representatives weren’t allowed to vote for teams they primarily cover.
Traverse City’s .729 winning percentage entering the weekend’s final two games is 100 points higher than the next best Northwoods team.
The Spitters set the league’s record by winning 18 consecutive games, and have only four losing streaks of more than one game this season — including just once since June 18.
Hoffmann posted a perfect 8-0 record in 11 starts (12 appearances total), allowing only seven earned runs for a league-leading 1.08 earned-run average. He leads the league in wins with eight.
Jones put up a 6-2 record and 2.72 ERA — ninth and seventh in the league, respectively — and tossed TC’s only complete game of the season, a 2-0 June 16 shutout of Rockford to extend the Spitters’ win streak to 18.
Slaten leads the NWL with seven triples and is third in doubles (19), along with a .288 average, 46 runs, 26 RBIs, four home runs and 17 steals.
Camilletti is hitting .300 with 46 runs, 28 RBIs, 16 steals and 58 walks (third in the league).
Morrow has a .273 average to go along with six homers, 14 doubles, four triples, 58 RBIs (second in the NWL) and 36 runs.
The Northwoods postseason kicks off Tuesday, with Traverse City hosting its first-round game in a best-of-three series that night. The NWL championship game will likely be Saturday unless league president Dick Radatz Jr. determines the teams playing are far enough apart to warrant a travel day.
