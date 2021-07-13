TRAVERSE CITY — Another former Traverse City Pit Spitter went off the board on the third and final day of the MLB draft.
Andrew Hoffman, a University of Illinois pitcher from suburban Chicago, was picked in the 12th round by the Atlanta Braves with the 307th overall pick.
He joins Spencer Schwellenbach, who was drafted by the Braves in the second round of the same draft with pick No. 59. Both played in the Pit Spitters two-team pod with the Great Lakes Resorters.
Hoffman is the third pitcher from the Pit Spitters 2019 Championship team to be drafted. Chad Patrick was picked in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and Luke Little was picked in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.
In Champaign this spring Hoffman finished with a 3-0 record as a starting pitcher with a 2.87 ERA on 62.2 innings pitched. He struck out 64.