GRAND RAPIDS — Traverse City hockey teams left Grand Rapids rolling into the regional semifinals.
The Bay Reps beat Grand Ledge 3-1 Tuesday at Griffs Ice House in Grand Rapids. In the evening slot, Traverse City West mercied Northview 8-0 in the third period.
Ben Polomsky, Kaleb Miller and Aaron Ackerson scored goals for the Bay Reps after an early second period goal by Grand Ledge. Judd Lawson had 23 saves in the net.
The Titans were paced by Michael Schermerhorn with a goal 15 seconds into the game, assisted by Murphy Kehoe.
Kehoe scored two more points with a shorthanded goal in the first period and another one at even strength in the third. Grant LaFaive had four points, with a pair of assists and a goal in the third.
Tyler Esman, Erich Springstead, Reece Robertson, and Jack Burzynski each scored goals as well. Burzynski's goal, the eighth for the Titans, ended the game by mercy rule.
Tyler Herzberg had 15 saves at goalie.
Both teams move onto the regional semifinals in the same region where the Bay Reps (9-6) meet No. 4-ranked Rockford (11-5-1) at 5:00 p.m., and Traverse City West (8-5-2) faces Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (10-3) Thursday at 7:30.
West defeated Rockford earlier this season 6-4 in Traverse City, but Rockford then beat the Bay Reps 2-1 in the backend of a double header later that day.