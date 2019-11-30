BIG RAPIDS — The Traverse City Bay Reps kept their winning ways alive this weekend, taking the championship in the Big Rapids Tournament over Wyandotte by a score of 2-1.
The Bay Reps took the first lead of the game with a goal by Ben Polomsky, assisted by Garrison Waugh three minutes into the second period.
The Bears evened the score seven minutes into the third period on a Jason Cuppari shot that found the back of the net.
Polomsky responded with yet another even strength goal three minutes later to give the Reps the 2-1 win.
Judd Lawson got the win in net for the Bay Reps with 15 saves on 16 shots.
HOCKEY
TC Central 4
Farmington 4
TC Central blew a 4-2 lead in third period including the game tying goal with 25.6 seconds left, leading to a tie after a scoreless overtime.
TC Central: Will Dawson 2 goals; Chris Uslondek goal; Ethan VanderRoest goal; Nick Sommerfield 2 assists; Hunter Folgmann assist; Carson Peters assist; Charlie Douglass assist; James Bradfield assist; Drew Swanson assist; Grant Neuhardt 8 saves; TC Central outshot Farmington 44-12 and 7-1 in overtime.
UP NEXT: TC Central (1-0-1) hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.
