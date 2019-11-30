Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.