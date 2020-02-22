PREP HOCKEY
Regional schedules
DIVISION 1 at MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER
Monday, Feb. 24
Bay Reps (20-4-1) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-13-3) at Ferris State, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
TC West (15-9-1) vs. Grand Rapids Northview (4-20), 5 p.m.
Lowell (12-13) vs. Grand Haven (8-15-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
TC West- GR Northview winner vs. Lowell-Grand Haven winner, 5 p.m.
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (15-7-2) vs. Bay Reps-GR West Catholic winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (L.C. Walker Arena), 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at TC CENTRAL
Saturday, Feb. 29
TC Central (20-3-2) vs. Petoskey (8-17), 1 p.m.
Muskegon Mona Shores (17-8) at Manistee (3-18), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (Howe Arena), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at ALPENA
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Cheboygan (8-15) at Alpena (10-13-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Sault Ste. Marie (1-21) vs. Tawas (2-21), 4 p.m.
Gaylord (12-12) vs. Cheboygan-Alpena winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (Northern Lights Arena), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at FLINT POWERS
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Cadillac (6-20) vs. Big Rapids (15-10) at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Freeland (17-7) vs. Mount Pleasant (12-11-1), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Midland Dow (19-6) vs. Cadillac-Big Rapids winner, 5 p.m.
Flint Powers (16-7-2) vs. Freeland-Mount Pleasant winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (Flint Iceland Arenas), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.