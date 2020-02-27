PREP HOCKEY
DIVISION 1 at MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER
Monday, Feb. 24
Bay Reps 6, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2
Tuesday, Feb. 25
TC West 9, Grand Rapids Northview 1
Lowell 3, Grand Haven 0
Thursday, Feb. 27
TC West 2, Lowell 1
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 3, Bay Reps 2
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (L.C. Walker Arena), 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at TC CENTRAL
Saturday, Feb. 29
TC Central (20-3-2) vs. Petoskey (8-17), 1 p.m.
Muskegon Mona Shores (17-8) at Manistee (3-18), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (Howe Arena), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at ALPENA
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Alpena 4, Cheboygan 1
Saturday, Feb. 29
Sault Ste. Marie (1-21) vs. Tawas (2-21), 4 p.m.
Gaylord (12-12) vs. Alpena (11-13-2), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (Northern Lights Arena), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at FLINT POWERS
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Big Rapids 7, Cadillac 0
Freeland 5, Mount Pleasant 0
Saturday, Feb. 29
Midland Dow (19-6) vs. Big Rapids (16-10), 5 p.m.
Flint Powers (16-7-2) vs. Freeland (18-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Finals (Flint Iceland Arenas), 7 p.m.
Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.