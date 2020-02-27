TCC2
DIVISION 1 at MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER

Monday, Feb. 24

Bay Reps 6, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2

Tuesday, Feb. 25

TC West 9, Grand Rapids Northview 1

Lowell 3, Grand Haven 0

Thursday, Feb. 27

TC West 2, Lowell 1

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 3, Bay Reps 2

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (L.C. Walker Arena), 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at TC CENTRAL

Saturday, Feb. 29

TC Central (20-3-2) vs. Petoskey (8-17), 1 p.m.

Muskegon Mona Shores (17-8) at Manistee (3-18), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (Howe Arena), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at ALPENA

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Alpena 4, Cheboygan 1

Saturday, Feb. 29

Sault Ste. Marie (1-21) vs. Tawas (2-21), 4 p.m.

Gaylord (12-12) vs. Alpena (11-13-2), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (Northern Lights Arena), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at FLINT POWERS

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Big Rapids 7, Cadillac 0

Freeland 5, Mount Pleasant 0

Saturday, Feb. 29

Midland Dow (19-6) vs. Big Rapids (16-10), 5 p.m.

Flint Powers (16-7-2) vs. Freeland (18-7), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (Flint Iceland Arenas), 7 p.m.

