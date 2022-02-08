Associated Press Rankings
Girls Basketball
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.
Division 1
T1. Hudsonville (4) (12-2) 71
T1. West Bloomfield (1) (12-1) 71
3. Hartland (13-1) 65
4. Midland Dow (13-1) 60
5. Parma Western (14-1) 54
6. Dearborn Divine Child (14-1) 51
7. Grosse Pointe North (12-1) 40
7. Rockford (13-1) 40
9. Farmington Hills Mercy (12-2) 39
10. Wayne Memorial (13-1) 31
Others receiving votes: Holt 15, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14, Byron Center 13, Battle Creek Lakeview 11, Dexter 8, Saline 4, East Lansing 3, DeWitt 3, Howell 2, Haslett 1, Macomb Dakota 1, Detroit Renaissance 1, Gibraltar Carlson 1, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1.
Division 2
1. Frankenmuth (12-1) 105
2. Detroit Edison (4) (6-2) 74
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (13-1) 69
4. Redford Westfield Prep (13-1) 61
5. Lansing Catholic (14-0) 55
6. Newaygo (14-1) 47
(tie) Portland (13-1) 47
8. Houghton (13-1) 38
9. Edwardsburg (14-0) 32
10. Lake Fenton (12-1) 29
Others receiving votes: Tecumseh 17, Ovid-Elsie 15, Chelsea 11, Detroit Country Day 9, Otsego 9, Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Marine City 5, Flat Rock 5, Romulus 4, Williamston 1.
Division 3
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (12-1) 74
2. Kent City (1) (15-0) 70
3. Maple City Glen Lake (15-0) 65
4. Sandusky (13-0) 58
5. Calumet (13-1) 53
6. Niles Brandywine (13-1) 49
7. Harbor Springs (14-1) 31
T8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-1) 20
T8. Lake City (13-1) 20
10. McBain (14-2) 19
Others receiving votes: Hart 16, Schoolcraft 15, Jonesville 12, Brooklyn Columbia Central 12, Sanford-Meridian 11, Grass Lake 9, Hemlock 9, Reese 8, Leslie 5, Watervliet 3, Blissfield 1, Buchanan 1.
Division 4
1. Portland St. Patrick (5) (14-0) 75
2. Fowler (10-2) 67
3. Plymouth Christian Academy (12-3) 61
4. Posen (12-0) 55
5. Athens (11-1) 50
6. Baraga (14-1) 49
7. Carney-Nadeau (12-1) 45
8. Gaylord St. Mary (12-3) 42
9. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (10-2) 30
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-4) 23
Others receiving votes: Mackinaw City 20, Pickford 17, Mendon 15, Colon 12, Coleman 10, Pittsford 9, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 7, Saginaw Nouvel 5, Ewen-Trout Creek 4, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 2, Munising 2.
Boys Basketball
Division 1
1. Detroit King (5) (11-1) 75
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (12-3) 65
3. Detroit Cass Tech (12-2) 62
4. Grand Rapids Northview (13-0) 60
5. Detroit U-D Jesuit (8-4) 58
6. Muskegon (11-1) 49
7. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-4) 46
8. Rockford (12-1) 43
9. Hamtramck (10-3) 32
10. Ann Arbor Huron (10-2) 28
Others receiving votes: Warren De La Salle 20, River Rouge 18, Detroit Catholic Central 14, Grand Haven 13, Oak Park 5, Detroit Renaissance 5, Grand Blanc 4, Coldwater 2, East Lansing 1.
Division 2
1. Williamston (5) (15-0) 75
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) 68
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0) 66
4. Ferndale (10-2) 60
5. Croswell-Lexington (12-0) 53
5. Parchment (14-0) 53
7. Marshall (13-1) 44
8. Onsted (15-0) 32
9. Freeland (12-0) 31
10. Benton Harbor (12-2) 30
Others receiving votes: Romulus Summit Academy 20, Warren Michigan Collegiate 18, Carrollton 11, Standish Sterling Central 7, Detroit Edison 7, Battle Creek Pennfield 6, Ovid-Elsie 5, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 5, Grand Rapids Christian 3, Grand Rapids West Catholic 2, Olivet 2, Clare 2.
Division 3
1. Flint Beecher (4) (10-1) 74
2. Menominee (1) (13-1) 69
3. Reese (11-2) 63
4. Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) 60
5. Riverview Gabriel Richard (13-0) 48
6. Benzonia Benzie Central (11-1) 43
7. Schoolcraft (11-2) 41
8. Detroit Loyola (10-4) 34
9. Ecorse (7-2) 33
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (11-2) 32
Others receiving votes: Maple City Glen Lake 23, Bad Axe 17, Vandercook Lake 16, Centreville 13, Blanchard Montabella 9, Painesdale Jeffers 9, Mesick 8, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 4, Watervliet 3, Hemlock 1.
Division 4
1. Southfield Christian (3) (11-2) 73
T2. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1) (13-0) 66
T2. Rudyard (11-0) 66
4. Powers North Central (12-1) 57
5. Hillman (1) (13-0) 53
6. New Buffalo (12-1) 46
7. Ewen-Trout Creek (10-2) 40
8. Bellevue (10-1) 36
9. Munising (13-1) 33
10. Onaway (11-0) 31
Others receiving votes: Genesee Christian 24, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 20, Lake Leelanau St Mary 13, Ellsworth 11, Deckerville 9, Colon 7, Clarkston Everest Catholic 7, Buckley 4, Wakefield-Marenisco 2, Eau Claire 1, Norway 1.
Prep hockey
Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association rankings
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Brighton
3. Rockford
4. Grandville
5. Salem
6. Saginaw Heritage
7. Howell
8. Midland
9. Bay Reps
10. Port Huron Northern
Division 2
1. Hartland
2. Livonia Stevenson
3. Marquette
4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
5. Muskegon Mona Shores
6. Byron Center
7. Trenton
8. Canton
9. South Lyon
10. Birmingham Groves
Division 3
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Warren De La Salle
3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
4. Houghton
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Riverview Gabriel Richard
7. Calumet
8. Grosse Pointe Liggett
9. Midland Dow
10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central