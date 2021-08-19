football17.jpg
Special to the Record-Eagle

Thursday, Aug. 19

10:00a — Manton, Manistee, Harrison at Kingsley (JV scrimmage to follow at 1 p.m.)

10:30a — TC Central, TC St. Francis, Saginaw Swan Valley at Mt. Pleasant

11:00a — Grayling, Reed City, Beal City at Clare

2:00 — Cadillac at Big Rapids, with Ludington, Belding, Lakeview

3:00 — Onekama at Bear Lake (in Brethren)

3:00 — Kalkaska, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tri County, Roscommon at Lake City

4:00 — Gaylord, Alma, Corunna, Newaygo at Alma College

5:00 — McBain, East Jordan, North Muskegon at Glen Lake

5:00 — Benzie Central, Farwell at Pine River

6:00 — TC West, Okemos, Jackson at Lansing Catholic Central

6:00 — Gaylord St. Mary at Mio

7:00 — Elk Rapids, Mancelona, Chippewa Hills, Mason County Central at Frankfort

Friday, Aug. 20

10:00a — Mesick, Pellston, Rudyard at Pickford

Noon — Charlevoix at Cheboygan

3:00 — Suttons Bay, Brethren, Wyoming Tri Unity, Portland St. Patrick at Manistee Catholic

