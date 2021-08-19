Thursday, Aug. 19
10:00a — Manton, Manistee, Harrison at Kingsley (JV scrimmage to follow at 1 p.m.)
10:30a — TC Central, TC St. Francis, Saginaw Swan Valley at Mt. Pleasant
11:00a — Grayling, Reed City, Beal City at Clare
2:00 — Cadillac at Big Rapids, with Ludington, Belding, Lakeview
3:00 — Onekama at Bear Lake (in Brethren)
3:00 — Kalkaska, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tri County, Roscommon at Lake City
4:00 — Gaylord, Alma, Corunna, Newaygo at Alma College
5:00 — McBain, East Jordan, North Muskegon at Glen Lake
5:00 — Benzie Central, Farwell at Pine River
6:00 — TC West, Okemos, Jackson at Lansing Catholic Central
6:00 — Gaylord St. Mary at Mio
7:00 — Elk Rapids, Mancelona, Chippewa Hills, Mason County Central at Frankfort
Friday, Aug. 20
10:00a — Mesick, Pellston, Rudyard at Pickford
Noon — Charlevoix at Cheboygan
3:00 — Suttons Bay, Brethren, Wyoming Tri Unity, Portland St. Patrick at Manistee Catholic