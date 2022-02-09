MHSAA Rankings
Boys
Division 1
1. Utica Eisenhower
2. Plymouth
3. Livonia Franklin
4. St. Clair Shores Lakeview
5. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
6. Davison
7. Holt
8. Macomb Dakota
9. North Farmington
10. Hartland
Division 2
1. New Boston Huron
2. Swartz Creek
3. Flint Kearsley
4. Tecumseh
5. DeWitt
6. Bay City John Glenn
7. Mason
8. Marshall
9. Jackson Northwest
10. Bay City Western
Division 3
1. Coloma
2. Standish-Sterling
3. Frankenmuth
4. Comstock
5. Jonesville
6. Ogemaw Heights
7. Benzie Central
8. Muskegon Orchard View
9. Montague
10. Hazel Park
Division 4
1. Grass Lake
2. Burr Oak
3. Houghton Lake
4. East Jackson
5. Hanover-Horton
6. Bad Axe
7. Cass City
8. Bronson
9. Bay City All Saints
10. Saugatuck
Girls
Division 1
1. Westland John Glenn
2. Macomb Dakota
3. Davison
4. Grand Blanc
5. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North
6. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
7. Sterling Heights Stevenson
8. Plymouth
9. Howell
10. Midland
Division 2
1. Flint Kearsley
2. Tecumseh
3. South Lyon East
4. Carleton Airport
5. Mason
6. Coldwater
7. Bay City John Glenn
8. Allegan
9. New Boston Huron
10. Charlotte
Division 3
1. Coloma
2. Portland
3. Birch Run
4. Alma
5. Essexville Garber
6. Ogemaw Heights
7. Standish-Sterling
8. Muskegon Orchard View
9. South Haven
10. Montague
Division 4
1. Grass Lake
2. Bronson
3. Oscoda
4. Hanover-Horton
5. Harbor Beach
6. Addison
7. Ithaca
8. Alcona
9. Homer