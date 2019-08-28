CENTRAL LAKE — For all of the exchanges that'll take place in Central Lake's run-heavy offense this season, the biggest hand-off came this offseason.
Rob Heeke, who led the Trojans to the 2017 eight-player Division 1 state championship, stepped down after the season, and Chase Hibbard stepped up into his spot.
"If it wasn't for that man helping me out, I'd be in a world of hurt," said Hibbard, 34. "I couldn't ask for a better person to hand off the baton."
Hibbard, a former three-year starter at running back and linebacker at Mancelona, said Heeke has been incredibly helpful in the transition.
"I thought I knew a lot about football ... until I started coaching," Hibbard said. "Once I got my feet wet, I realized this is where I belong. I love seeing the kids progress."
Central Lake — 4-4 last season — is two seasons removed for a perfect 13-0 team that won the Division 1 state championship and didn't score fewer than 40 points in any regular-season game. The Trojans likely would have made the playoffs last year with a ninth game, win or lose.
Hibbard thinks they can contend for a playoff spot again this season.
"It's kind of a high goal, considering we lost a coach and a lot of talent," Hibbard said. "But I think it's attainable."
Sophomore Brayden Steenwyk takes over at quarterback, with last year's incumbent Austin Bay moving to another spot on offense to give the Trojans more weapons on the field.
"I have high expectations for this kid," Hibbard said of the 6-foot-1 Steenwyk. "He's a gifted athlete and has the drive. He's a team leader and vocal."
Senior lineman Trevor Cain is also expected to fill a leadership role, starting at right guard, with Devin Graham at center and Logan Eckhardt at left guard.
"I'm really hoping he helps lead this team as well," Hibbard said of Cain.
The Trojans, a co-op with Ellsworth, get a boost on the offense from senior Mason McCreary, a strong player who wasn't able to play last year after transferring from Oregon. McCreary starts at both tailback and linebacker.
Central Lake hopes to see another lift in Week Three when starting linebacker T.J. Schultz returns.
Bay and Aidan Vanderhart at cornerback and Cain at end are the only other returning starters on defense. Cain, Bay and junior tight end Nick Dawson are back on offense.
Hibbard, who will be calling plays, is keeping Central Lake's offense intact.
"I like Rob Heeke's offense," Hibbard said of the split-back playbook. "I like how it's designed."
Hibbard liked that the Trojans were able to move the ball against Cedarville in their scrimmage in the Upper Peninsula.
"We lost a lot of talent last year," Hibbard said. "I don't think anyone will ever have another Grant Papineau. He's just a special talent. But this year we do have a group that's enthusiastic. They're always out there working and moving. I think that drive can be just as good as talent."
A third-shift supervisor at EJ, the iron works in East Jordan, Hibbard has five children, with his oldest son a year away from high school and playing football for his father. Hibbard starts work daily at 6:30 p.m., with practices going until 6 p.m. He gets Fridays off, and this Thursday happens to be an off day for the Trojans' opener against Onaway.
The Trojans host rival Bellaire Sept. 27 for homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.