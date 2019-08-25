TRAVERSE CITY — Jackie Hering is having a year to remember.
The Wisconsin native stood out in a league of her own Sunday, winning the inaugural Traverse City Ironman 70.3 in 4:15:06 — five minutes and 49 seconds faster than her closest competitor.
"I think I am definitely faster than ever," Hering said. "I am in my best shape and my training is going better than it ever has before. You learn so much over the years that you can take your experience and use it as all of your training accumulates and you just get faster."
Hering has been running triathlons for over 10 years, but feels like she is "version 3.0" of herself after winning her second triathlon this year.
The Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, native got back into racing full time this year after having her two children, who are 1 and 3 years old.
The 35-year-old doesn't have a racing coach or team to train with, only her two kids and a stroller to push during her training.
Her solo training seemed familiar when she broke away from the pack on the final leg of the triathlon, where she said her strong suit lies.
"I am a strong runner so my whole race strategy, which is no secret, is to hang in there," Hering said. "I am a pretty good swimmer and biker so I just have to hang in there then I can usually have a better run than other people."
Hering cut through the swimming portion in 26:32 — the fastest time of the top finishers — and broke out of the 56-mile biking portion in 2:28:55. The leaders were in a pack throughout the second leg and Hering took her chance to break away during the final run.
"The women at the front of the race were so tough, I really had to work for it all day," said Lindsey Corbin, who finished second among women. "I was being chased by third place and first place was so tough to catch out there."
Corbin and Hering each were pleased with the course conditions and weather, especially the calmness of Lake Michigan.
"I'm familiar with Lake Michigan and I love swimming in it," Hering said. "Lake Michigan can be insanely choppy, which I have experienced before, but today the water was pretty much like glass. It is the cleanest water and was so nice."
Corbin, who hails from Bend, Oregon, crossed the finish line in 4:20:55. It was her first time visiting Michigan and she said the inaugural event went off without a hitch from the participants' perspective.
"For a first-year event you couldn't have asked for a smoother, better day," Corbin said. "It was a wonderful course. I enjoy the more challenging ones and this was definitely difficult. I loved that.
"The bike course was so fun with the rolling hills because it was super engaging and the pavement was perfect. Not all races are this much fun, so you appreciate it when you get to do an event like this."
Hering will be competing the Half Ironman World Championships in Nice, France, in two weeks, while Corbin is preparing for the Wisconsin Ironman on Sept. 8.
