ACME — Matthew Bryant and Scott Chouinard saw a problem and found a solution.
Their children love sports — and there certainly was no shortage of travel sports teams in the Grand Traverse region to participate in. But a typical winter weekend involves a two- to three-hour drive to Grand Rapids or Detroit to play in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball tournaments. Sometimes it involves a hotel stay in Ohio or Indiana.
In Traverse City, though, there simply wasn’t a venue with the four to six basketball courts necessary to host an AAU tournament.
Or was there?
“We just kind of started talking. How could we bring that here to the resort?” said Bryant, general manager of the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.
Bryant and Chouinard, the resort’s chief finance officer, explored the process of purchasing multipurpose basketball and volleyball flooring late in 2019.
With a significant financial commitment, the next step was to find a partner to run the tournaments and find teams to play in them. Enter Ron Reed and his company FAAST Sports, which organizes youth sports tournaments throughout Michigan.
“I said ‘We’re primarily southeast Michigan, but I love your resort and I think teams would come there,’” said Reed, a 20-year high school athletic director, principal and coach.
More than two years later, their full vision comes to light this holiday weekend — as the resort is hosting 800 athletes and 33 teams from 16 cities for the FAAST Fast-Break Challenge. The event is the first of six AAU events this year for participating boys and girls basketball teams ranging from fourth to eighth grade with high school play at tournaments in March, April, May and June. Negotiations are in place with the goal of hosting six to eight tournaments in 2023.
Patrick Kolody and his TC Riptide sixth-grade boys are one of the teams playing this weekend. In his 10 years of coaching the team, the constant issue has been a lack of local tournaments.
“We regularly travel down to Grand Rapids, Mount Pleasant and Lansing,” Kolody said. “We regularly see teams down there not only from Traverse City but from Petoskey, Gaylord, Harbor Springs and all over the north.”
In September 2020, the Sports Events and Tourism Association estimated that the United States spent $45.1 billion on sports-related travel in 2019 alone. The study included data on collegiate tournaments, adult, youth and amateur sports while excluding professional sports and collegiate regular-season games.
“In addition, that spending generated $103.3 billion in direct, indirect and induced business sales and with 69 million hotel room nights,” the SETA report said. “Sports tourism generated $14.6 billion in tax revenues, with $6.8 billion of that going to state and local governments.”
Kolody says Traverse City is perfectly positioned to benefit from sports tourism, especially in the winter months.
Take a Michigan city of similar size like Mount Pleasant for example.
Its Morey Courts Recreation Center features eight full-sized indoor basketball/volleyball courts (two of which are NCAA regulation length). The Michigan Mystics will host 150 girls teams there, thousands of athletes and their families for its fourth- through 12th-grade May tournament.
Mystics director and owner Rob Rustopher said a five-court facility can host about 60 teams and 72 with six.
“There’s definitely a need for space,” Rustopher said.
The South Grand Traverse Bay YMCA does have a multi-court gym with several pickleball courts, but it is used primarily by members and those participating in its leagues. The YMCA middle school league is outsourced to school gyms like Kingsley and Traverse City Christian.
“The demand is there. The only thing we are missing is a quality facility to host larger tournaments,” Kolody said. “It’s time to look at what other cities our size are doing and invest in our community.”
Traverse City Tourism has supported the idea of hosting AAU tournaments for a while. Outside of the Morey Courts, the closest venue of its kind in northern Michigan is Marquette’s Superior Dome — which has a retractable turf surface with three basketball/volleyball courts underneath.
What the GT Resort is doing for the community is long overdue, TC Tourism President Trevor Tkach said.
“There’s been a long-standing belief that we need more resources like this in the community,” Tkach said. “Not only for the locals to take advantage of, but it drives economic activity during a time of year when we’re traditionally very slow.”
TC Tourism is a sponsor of this weekend’s tournament, and it’s not the only financial commitment — which is funded by occupancy taxes — the visitors’ bureau made to the region’s local sports scene. It recently committed $100,000 over five years to Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer to add up to seven more fields at its Keystone Soccer Complex.
“For us, it’s an investment in destination development,” Tkach said. “When you make these types of commitments, not only are you spurring economic activity, ... but it also is providing a resource for the community.
“It’s kind of this nexus where you’ve got the community’s needs and desires matching up with economic development needs for a community. It’s a win-win.”
The resort’s puzzle-esque flooring used in venues like Little Caesars Arena came from Denmark-based Junckers. The flooring is located next to the hotel’s waterpark in space currently occupied by its tennis courts. A protective membrane goes over the clay flooring so it doesn’t get scratched by the basketball courts.
In just the indoor tennis center, there are enough baskets, seating and scoreboards to handle four basketball games and five volleyball games at once. The space also can be used for wrestling, dance and cheer events in the future — joining its current use with U.S. Tennis Association sanctioned events.
GT Resort’s Banquet staff, which is less busy after the summer’s wedding season, handles the setup and tear down of the courts, which takes about two days from start to finish. The hotel and the courts are under the same roof.
“It’s the easy heads in beds in the offseason,” Bryant said. “We’re really trying to be sustainable and keep our employees employed all year round.”
Organizers aren’t requiring participating teams to stay at the Grand Traverse Resort. The neighboring Sleep Inn & Suites in Acme has a handful of out-of-area teams staying there. If it required participating teams to “stay and play,” it would be difficult for local communities like Cadillac, Petoskey and Traverse City to make use of it.
FAAST also has relationships with college recruiters and scouts. Both Bryant’s son and Chouinard’s daughter now play collegiate sports after several years competing in AAU events.
“It’s exciting to see how bigger this is than just the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa,” Bryant said.
And it’s only phase one, he said.
The project complements a long-term goal TC Tourism has of making Traverse City as attractive as an indoor destination in the wintertime as it is an outdoor destination in the summertime.
“There’s so much potential,” Bryant said. “This community really needs to come together and support that community and these young athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.