Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&