TRAVERSE CITY — A man with 15 years in coaching experience is spearheading an effort to bring girls lacrosse to northern Michigan.
The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA has began accepting registration to field a girls lacrosse club team, with the goal of eventually playing varsity games against high schools in Michigan by April of 2022.
GT Bay YMCA will offer two divisions — high school and middle school — and start practicing as early as May 17. The middle school team is for those going into sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Dave Tanis, who started a high school program in Battle Creek and coached at the collegiate level, has volunteered to lead the GT Bay YMCA's program.
The process almost mirrors the inception of what's now known as TC United boys lacrosse, a co-op of Traverse City West and Traverse City Central. For 10 years players on the three high schools referred to themselves as the TC Bayhawks (West players), TC Thunder Squirrels (Central players) and the TC Crusaders (St. Francis players). All were YMCA club programs.
TC United began varsity play in 2018 and is in the midst of it's best season as a Michigan High School Athletic Association affiliate, holding an 8-2 record. Liberty Provost has coached the team as a YMCA club and varsity team. The Y still runs a feeder program at the middle school and elementary level with about 100 participants.
GT Bay YMCA Sports Director Barb Beckett said the YMCA took the temperature of the community and realized that girls lacrosse in Traverse City could be a possibility once it found coaching.
"Lacrosse is not native to northern Michigan," Beckett said. "With the boys teams we had numerous advocates that knew people around the state. Coach Dave Tanis has those already."
Building high school girls lacrosse programs is a challenge Tanis has already conquered once before. He started BC United, a co-op of several schools in the Battle Creek area. He said students from Lakeview, Harper Creek, St. Philip, Bellevue and Pennfield high schools competed with the team and they'd play a 20 game schedule mostly against programs in a 30-mile radius.
Lakeview and Harper Creek now host their own boys programs — each play TC United this weekend.
After Battle Creek in 2009 Tanis became the first women's lacrosse coach at Olivet, at the time just the third NCAA women's lacrosse coach in the state of Michigan. Olivet no longer offers women's lacrosse.
Tanis now works at Interlochen Arts Academy as its Director of Recreation and Wellness.
"When I moved up here after 15 years of coaching I sort of didn't expect that the opportunity would come about," Tanis said. "I looked around there was no lacrosse programs, a fledgling boys program, and I knew it was going to take some time."
Recently a friend of Tanis connected him to the Y after their daughter, Ella Dubois, wanted to play girls lacrosse at the varsity level after playing middle school with the boys. Beckett and Tanis connected and calls for registration went out Thursday.
Tanis said there's already at least 20 girls that have signed up for the club.
Depending on skill, Tanis said it's possible for the girls to compete in a tournament by the end of this summer. The other variable, of course, is the availability of tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should a varsity program ever be established with either TC West or TC Central as the host school it would be the first high school program north of Midland, according to the last division classification from the MHSAA. There are currently 93 girls lacrosse teams in Michigan.
If it is not, the GT Bay YMCA girls lacrosse team can still compete as a club program. In that scenario it would be able to play games against Michigan high schools and fellow club programs, it just wouldn't be eligible for the MHSAA state tournament.
Tanis said all signs point toward playing at least a 10 game schedule in 2022.
"Every time I've started a program you're scratching at about 12 or 15. But just the interest popping out at 20 already makes me think that we're going to have a robust player turnout," Tanis said. "The other thing is, when we sat down, we wanted a feeder program. So getting that middle school program off the ground is extremely important."
Girls that have played under Tanis in middle school and college are now coaches of programs of their own and come scheduling time he can build off those connections.
Geri Merrell, who played under Tanis both at Harper Creek and Olivet, was named head coach at East Grand Rapids in January, a six-time state champion powerhouse that's ranked No. 2 in Michigan. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer also has a program that began competing this spring in JV.
Tanis said schools typically start building their schedule in August for games the following spring.
"I'll be honest with you, I think we all make mistakes starting off, having done it a few times at the high school and college level I feel like I'm in a good spot," Tanis said. "I'm going over everything in my head trying to figure out everything we can improve but partnering with the Y and Barb has been something that is sort of a dream.
"They are going to have the fields for me, they're going to stripe the fields, they're coming through in a big way."
Practices for the GT Bay YMCA girls lacrosse team will be held Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the South Y on Boardman River. High school practices will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30, middle school will practice from 6 p.m. to 7.
Cost for the eight week session will be $75 for Y Members and $90 for Y community participants. All players will receive a jersey.
The deadline to register is May 17. For more information contact Beckett at (231) 933-9622 or barbb@gtbayymca.org.