MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake found it’s a workhorse.
With the regular season in the books and everything on the line, Lakers head coach Jerry Angers feels his team — and in particular, senior Jonathan Wright — finally grew into the potential he saw for them all season long in a 30-19 first-round playoff win Friday over Lake City at Glen Lake High School.
With under five minutes left in the game, Wright took a run to the right and fumbled the ball in rainy conditions near midfield, setting the Trojans up with the ball inside the Lakers’ territory down by eight points.
Two plays later, Wright made a huge interception on defense, righting his miscue and setting the Lakers up for what would be the game-sealing field goal by Brady McDonough with 1:59 left to go.
“He (Wright) fumbled in a critical situation, yet he turned around and picked the ball off and took it back and sealed the deal,” Angers said. “He grew up. He became man today. And now we’re going to ride that horse.”
After the fumble Wright went to the sidelines and was met by Angers, who told him to lose his short-term memory and get back on the horse.
“When you’re driving a car, the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror, so what is in the past is in the past,” Wright said. “I needed to pick myself up and I saw that opportunity and I took it.”
Wright toted the ball 14 times for 71 yards and a score, while also nabbing that interception to seal the game.
The first quarter had the makings of a shootout. Glen Lake got aggressive on its first drive, converting a 4th-and-2 before Reece Hazelton found Finn Hogan on a short curl route. Hogan snagged the ball at the 5-yard line, shaking a defender off his back and taking the ball in for a 14-yard score. Glen Lake missed the two-point try after the Trojans jumped offsides, keeping the score at 6-0.
Lake City forced a quick three-and-out on the Lakers next possession before Tyler McGiness found Taylor Butkovich for a 36-yard score on a bootleg pass to put the Trojans up 7-6.
The Trojans kept the big plays coming in the first half as McGiness found Butkovich for their second touchdown of the day on a 67-yard streak route to put them up 13-6 after a missed extra point. The Trojans squibbed the ensuing kickoff only to have Jacob Pleva return it past midfield and down to the Trojans 42.
Three minutes later, Wright scored from the 1-yard line on a power run to the right, tying the game at 13.
This is when everything changed.
Glen Lake kicker McDonough sent his kickoff to the right pylon, it bounced at the five yard line and stayed in bounds. The Trojans corralled the ball at the 5 and were tackled at their own 10.
Isaac Sterzer came off the left edge and made a 9-yard sack on third down, forcing the Trojans to punt from the back of their own endzone. The punt was shanked and went out of bounds at the 7-yard line and Hazelton found paydirt on the next play from scrimmage, making it 20-13 at the half.
“We knew what they (Lake City) were going to run when their back was against the wall at the 20-yard line or inside,” Angers said. “We talked about it all week, so every time we got it there, we were salivating. That was a huge play.”
The Lakers came out of the break and forced a three-and-out on the Trojans’ first possession. Subsequently, Glen Lake went on an six-minute, 11-play drive that included another fourth down conversion that really drained the Trojans’ tanks.
Hazleton lowered his shoulder over and over, making the fourth down conversion and eventually carrying several Trojan defenders into the endzone on an 11-yard score to make it 27-13 in the third quarter.
“They (Lake City) started to pick up on some things defensively in the second half, so offensively it was little tough,” Hazelton said. “We just grinded it out offensively and then we knew our defense would make the plays because we have a lot of trust in them.”
The defense did the rest for the Lakers. Wright’s interception put a stop to the only chance that Lake City had to tie the game after the Lakers took the lead and the final drive put the insurance stamp on the win.
“I feel like we calmed down,” Wright said of the second half defensive performance. “It was a lot of people’s first playoff game and at halftime in the locker room we figured out what we had to do and then executed.”
Hazelton finished with 81 rushing yards on 12 carries with two scores and threw for 36 yards and a touchdown. Hogan caught three passes for 32 yards and a score and Sterzer ran the ball four times for 18 yards for the Lakers.
JJ Bradford also had an interception to stop the Trojans’ final drive of the first half.
The Lakers will keep home-field advantage after Harrison took down top-seeded Clare on Friday.
“Prior to today we weren’t really looking at it, but now that we are here, it’s huge,” Wright said of home-field advantage. “I mean playing in front of a home crowd with the fans here feels really good.”
