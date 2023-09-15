TRAVERSE CITY — Some of the strongest humans to walk the Earth will be on full display at Turtle Creek Stadium for the Great Lakes Strongest Man competition Saturday.
The 2023 event is going global for the first time as the field of competitors continues to expand from farther across the globe. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the amateur division is from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The pro division starts at 3 p.m. and will feature some of the best lifters from around the world, alongside the Great Lakes Fittest Event that starts at 3:15 p.m.
It’s also the first time CrossFit will be a part of the Great Lakes Strongest Man.
Viewers can watch the event on ADL Pro Live. The streaming service is showing all the events throughout the day with Aaron West providing the commentary.
“You are going to be watching the pros doing strongman and the CrossFit event at the same time,” GLSM meet director George Bullard said.
The Great Lakes event features cleaning four sandbags, farmers hold, carrying husafell stone, keg, sandbag or a barrel for 30 feet. The pro class final event is the Hercules hold.
“It’s the opportunities that we can provide; and every year, we try to build on that,” Bullard said. “People recognized what we did last year, which gives us an international pro event.”
Bullard is pleased to see how the Great Lakes Strong Man has grown over the years, with nearly 180 people expected to compete, including 60 returners like Great Lakes four-time champion Jake Harmon.
The Grand Haven native is entering the event with a target on his back, as $1,500 and a championship belt is up for grabs for whoever beats the champion.
“This year, we put a bounty on his head,” Bullard said. “We are putting him to the test.”
Bullard said he has people from all over the world flocking to Turtle Creek Stadium to challenge the champion.
Nicole Genrich, the two-time Australia Strongest Woman, is competing in her second event in the United States after getting in contact with Bullard through Facebook.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to travel to Michigan to compete in this pro women’s division,” Genrich said.
Genrich’s first competition in the U.S. was in Ohio at the 2020 Arnold Strong Man Classic. Genrich got into competing in 2018 after a friend recommended she try it out.
“I competed one week later and came second in my very first competition,” she said.
Genrich holds the World Record for Atlas Stone at 174.5kg/384.7 lbs.
“I did it 11 months after having (my son) Hudson. It is an incredible achievement in itself. I’m passionate about pushing the boundaries when it comes to what women can be capable of,” Genrich said.
Genrich will go head-to-head against a pound-for-pound Strongest Woman on the planet, Rhianon Lovelace from the United Kingdom.
“I’ve done over 100 strength competitions. My first was at 15, and my first World Champion title at 18,” Lovelace said.
The three-time Europe’s Strongest Woman holds six world records in six events. Her proudest achievement thus far has been breaking and setting the heavyweight axle deadlift world record.
“To break all four weight category world records in one pull, with the biggest axle deadlift ever done, it was pretty special,” Lovelace said.
Being among the strongest women on the planet didn’t happen instantly for the two.
“My daily routine can change quite often at the moment with having a baby,” Genrich said. “I train four times a week for approximately two to three hours.”
Lovelace said she’s in the gym every day, whether she is lifting or not because everything about being in the building keeps her going. One of the driving forces behind her getting into weightlifting was the multiple surgeries she had on her back.
“I just wanted to get back physically fit, so I started in the gym,” Lovelace said.
When Lovelace and Genrich aren’t training, they spend their free time with family and friends.
“My life is full-on and with tons of people,” Lovelace said. “So, I find peace and space when I have downtime.”
“When I’m not coaching, competing or training, all my free time is spent with my partner Mitchell and my boy Hudson,” Genrich said. “I couldn’t do this sport without the support of everyone close to me.”
Spectators are welcome at Turtle Creek Stadium to witness Harmon, Genrich, Lovelace and dozens of others take part in the growing annual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.