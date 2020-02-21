GAYLORD — Lacerations still marked Sam Gorno’s face as he stepped onto the ice for the final regular season game of his high school hockey career.
Gorno, a senior who plays for Gaylord, missed three of his final four games as he recovered from head and face injuries sustained Feb. 8 when an opposing player struck him with a stick in the back of the head during the team’s game against Kingsford at an Upper Peninsula tournament. A home game Friday night in Gaylord was his last regular-season chance to step onto the ice as a high school senior and he made the most of it with a goal in a 5-2 loss to Negaunee.
During the past few weeks, the hit that benched Gorno has triggered a swirl of conversation and a pair investigations.
The hit that knocked Gorno unconscious now is the focus of a Michigan State Police probe, with a report delivered to the Dickinson County Prosecutor for review and a charging decision. The 16-year-old Flivvers player who swung the stick has been suspended from Kingsford’s team, and a video of the incident has since circulated on social media
“Any given time there could be a player out there that maybe has a disposition do something that nobody else on the ice ever would that you play against,” Gaylord coach Jamie Voss said following the Blue Devils’ game against Petoskey on Wednesday.
“You never know who that kid is or when it might surface. When it does happen, I think that it needs to be dealt with appropriately. I feel like the referees made appropriate decisions and felt like the school made appropriate decisions.”
Following the Feb. 8 incident, the Michigan High School Athletic Association also launched its own investigation of the hit, a move some coaches and parents supported.
“Something like that should get some extra attention from the MHSAA,” said Traverse City Central hockey coach Chris Givens, who viewed a video of the hit. “If one of my players or somebody did something like that ... they would never play in my program again.”
Voss, whose day job is as a trooper with the Michigan State Police, said he “absolutely” supports the police investigation into the incident.
“It was one of those things where we all make mistakes, but in that particular instance the kid just snapped,” Voss said.
After a successful oral surgery Gorno missed the team’s games against Cadillac and Petoskey. According to both Voss and Jeff Gorno, Sam’s father, the teen has been practicing for the past week, but will be subject to concussion protocol.
Voss said his team welcomed Gorno back to the ice.
“He really helps, he saves a lot of scoring opportunities and he also creates a lot of offense,” he said.
It isn’t yet clear what action the teen who swung the stick could face.
The Record-Eagle contacted Detective Sgt. Jeremy Hauswirth with the Michigan State Police Gladstone post, who confirmed that a preliminary report had been forwarded to the Dickinson County Prosecutor.
Hauswirth said he plans to file a supplemental report.
Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards responded to a call for comment by email. She said she doesn’t plan to comment or make a decision about charges until she has a chance to see the game video.
Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl said he watched the video and called the actions “egregious”.
“We’re still working with both schools involved, primarily Kingsford, for the actions they are taking with this student,” Uyl said. “All indications are that actions will be swift.”
The boy’s father declined comment when contacted by phone Thursday afternoon.
Kingsford’s Athletic Director Chris Hartman released a statement Feb. 12 in response to requests for comment from a Record-Eagle reporter.
“Considering the individual attends a neighboring school district as part of the cooperative program we will also work closely with their administration,” Hartman said in the statement. “Due to the nature of the incident, the details will not be discussed during the ongoing investigation.”
Kingsford’s hockey team is a co-operative program consisting of six Upper Peninsula schools. The player in question attends Iron Mountain.
