TRAVERSE CITY — Libby Gorman’s decision wasn’t an easy one.
On one hand, she could join one of her best friends at Wayne State University.
On the other, she could strike out on her own elsewhere.
The decision didn’t come easy, but the latter won out, and the Traverse City St. Francis standout runner officially signed a national letter-of-intent with Hope College.
“I was looking at it to run on the (Wayne State) team with (Katelyn Duffing) again because she’s one of my best friends, especially in running so it was cool to check out,” Gorman said. “It was much bigger than I was ready for being in downtown Detroit.
“I loved Wayne State because it’s a beautiful. Downtown Detroit is actually very beautiful now, and the people were nice, but I just didn’t click with them as well as I did with the Hope athletes.”
Gorman will run both cross country and track for the Dutchmen, specializing mostly in middle distance in track and field.
“The coach that I’ll have next year was amazing and the teammates were amazing as well,” Gorman said of Hope. “Everyone is just very welcoming. It was definitely my kind of people. They would joke around a lot and run seriously, but it wasn’t like their career. They would push each other without it getting overwhelming.”
She was part of the Lake Michigan Conference champion 3,200 relay team, along with Katie Donahue, Duffing and Madelyn Taylor. That team also placed seventh in the Division 3 state finals. Gorman also placed ninth in the D-3 state finals 1,600 run and 14th in the 3,200.
Gorman ran the opening leg on the 2018 3,200 relay team with Duffing, Christine Scerbak and Joyana Tarsa that placed third in the state finals. That same team won titles in regionals, the LMC finals and the Record-Eagle Honor Roll Meet along the way.
“Actually I got a PR every single year for cross country,” Gorman said. “I would learn more, the more years that I would do cross country and then the team would change and then usually how the team changed would help push me further.
“I think it was definitely the mentality. As a freshman, I liked running but it wasn’t necessarily my thing. It was just something I did. And the more that I grew to love the team, the coach, the more I grew to love the sport, and that really helped with keeping it positive because running is really a mental sport. If you are having a bad day and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, I can’t do this,’ then you’re not going to do it. So the more that I thought like, ‘OK, it’s hard but I can do this,’ the faster I was able to become.”
The Glads runner sits in fourth in school history with a five-kilometer X-C run of 18:37 at the Northern Michigan XC Championships in Gaylord. She’s put up impressive personal bests in the 800 (2:28) and 1,600 (5:16).
“One of the biggest highlights of coaching Libby is that I’ve coached her since seventh grade,” St. Francis cross country and track coach Julie Duffing said. “Her hard work, talent and grit made her what she is today.”
Gorman placed sixth in the 2019 Division 3 cross country state finals, winning the Lake Michigan Conference title after finishing second as a junior.
Gorman — who also looked at Hillsdale, Grand Valley State and Aquinas — also felt Hope was a good fit for her academically. She plans to major in secondary education, and noted that Hope has a 93-percent job placement rate for education students after graduation.
Early in her prep running career, she didn’t think being a college athlete was a possibility, but that didn’t take long to change.
“Not as a freshman for sure,” Gorman said. “But as I grew to love the sport more, and I gained more positive reinforcement from it, then I definitely was like, ‘I’m going to do this in college. I love this.’”
