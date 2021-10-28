Traverse City Central vs. Saginaw Heritage

DIVISION 2

TC Central vs. Saginaw Heritage

RECORDS: Traverse City Central (8-1); Saginaw Heritage (4-5)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Thirlby Field

SERIES: Trojans lead 1-0

LAST MEETING: TC Central won 60-6 in the first round of the playoffs last season.

RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580; nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: The Trojans and Hawks have met on the gridiron just once before — a 60-6 TC Central win in the opening round of the playoffs last season — but they will see a lot of each other in the future. Central and intra-city rival TC West are both leaving the Big North Conference and heading for the Saginaw Valley League for the 2022 football season. Central burned Saginaw Heritage for 39 points in the first half last year and led 53-0 before the Hawks scored. Central's offense has the momentum of a runaway freight train after scoring 56 points in each of the last two weeks.

BRACKET BITS: Midland Dow (6-3) hosts Bay City Western (7-2) on the other side of the district bracket. The two squads met earlier this season in Week Five for a barnburner-of-a-win that Dow managed to squeak out by slimmest of margins, 45-44.