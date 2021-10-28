TRAVERSE CITY — A tradition unlike any other.
That’s not a reference to Jim Nantz and his dulcet tones talking about The Masters. No, this has much more class and style and panache than the decades-old golf tournament.
This is the playoff mullet.
Much like the playoff beard — which has been around since the 1980s — the playoff mullet is an act of superstition that is meant to bring good luck to a team as they enter the postseason.
Carson Bourdo and several of his Traverse City Central Trojan football teammates are banking on the “business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back” hairdo being that harbinger of fine fortune. Bourdo not only got the mullet, but he took it a step further and bleached the hair on the top of his head as well.
“It’s my senior year. I only get a couple more months to make bad decisions,” Bourdo joked after football practice Wednesday.
Bourdo had good reason to get the cut and color.
“My cousin did it back in 2016. They all got bleached mullets and won a state championship at Clarkston,” he said.
Central head coach Eric Schugars unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on who’s asked — does not have the follicle fortitude to take part in the playoff mullet fun. But he’s glad several of the boys are taking the lighthearted approach as the Trojans’ game against Saginaw Heritage on Friday nears.
“They came to the playoff selection show and a couple of them looked a lot different,” Schugars said. “We were teasing them that a couple of ‘em looked like skunks. But that’s the high school experience for these guys. It’s cool to see them appreciate it for what it is.”
The Trojans (8-1) seemed loose heading into Friday when they’ll host the Hawks (4-5) at Thirlby Field. Schugars fittingly — and unknowingly — compared his team to the haircut many of his players now sport.
“We are very business-like and process-like in practice, but you’ve got to have fun with it,” Schugars said. “We have a mature group. We’re senior-led and player-led. We’ve got guys who’ve been there before, have traveled well and have been in playoff games. That helps.”
Central, which is ranked third by the Associated Press, finished the regular season with two blowout wins against quality opponents — 56-13 over then-ranked Brother Rice and a 56-0 shutout against North Farmington.
The Trojans have some recent history on their side as well. They rolled Saginaw Heritage in the first round of the playoffs last season, beating them 60-6.
Friday marks the eighth straight postseason appearance for Central. It made early exits in the first round in four of the last seven years, but its run to the state semifinals last year was the longest since the 1988 state championship season.
Veteran quarterback and senior leader Josh Burnham went 12-for-17 for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the 54-point victory last year. He’s hoping for a repeat performance Friday and a trip to Ford Field in Detroit — something they just missed out on last year after a 43-30 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores.
“We had a good run last year. We have the chance to make a good run this year,” Burnham said. “We have to go out and compete. The state championship is a goal of ours — obviously. We were so close to it last year, and we all know the feeling of losing in that semifinal game. We have to overcome that.”
Could a mullet help that? Bourdo certainly thinks so, but his senior signal-caller has yet to bow to Bourdo’s peer pressure.
Burnham still had all of his hair as of Wednesday and balked at the idea of parting with his golden locks.
“He thinks he’s Trevor Lawrence or something,” Bourdo playfully jabbed at the Notre Dame commit.
“No comment,” Burnham said, adding that he got a bad haircut last year and hasn’t allowed scissors near his head since. “I’m too scared, but now might be the time. Now might be the time.”
Only time will tell if the mullets will be enough payment to Lady Luck to have her shine her good fortune down on Central, but the Trojans likely have enough talent to make their own luck.
Burnham capped off his final high school regular season by amassing 1,641 yards of total offense (728 passing, 894 rushing, 19 receiving) and 29 touchdowns (13 passing, 15 rushing, one receiving). He also led the team in tackles with 46, including 8.5 for a loss and a sack.
Burnham’s mulleted-up teammate, Bourdo, caught 18 passes for 389 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for another 237 yards and four scores. Reed Seabase, a junior, led the team in rushing with 935 yards on 77 rushes, good for a dozen yards per carry, and had nine touchdowns.
Seabase had a monster final game of the regular season, carrying the ball eight times for 134 yards and four touchdowns, including a 75-yard scamper to the house. He also had a 56-yard TD catch. He said he can’t wait to get on the field and feel the playoff atmosphere in the air, especially at Thirlby.
“It’s always insanely fun just to be out on the field and listening to our fans and the student section cheer for us when a big play breaks out,” Seabase said. “The eruption of all that noise, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it, right now.”
Seabase believes the 2021 Central team has the potential to make it to Ford Field and leave victorious. His head coach said they have their eyes set on that prize, but no one is getting ahead of themselves just yet.
“You can’t win a state title today — and you’re not going to win a state title Friday,” Schugars said. “We need to be 1-0 after Friday. If we do that, we’ll go into Monday 0-0 and try to go 1-0 again. That’s how the playoffs work. Records don’t matter. Everything before doesn’t matter. Can you earn another day? That’s what matters.”
That and a mullet, of course.