Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Grace Maitland, TC Central, Sr.
Placed seventh at Division 2 regionals and second in the Big North Conference with a scoring average of 84.6. Led the Trojans as a junior and shot a career-best 79 at Cheboygan.
Averaged 88 strokes per round on the season.
Ainslee Hewitt, TC West, Jr.
Took fourth place in the BNC as a sophomore with a 89.4 average. Shot a season-best 78 at Midland Dow and averaged 89.2 strokes on the year. Will be looked at as top golfer at West after the departure of Anci Dy and Ava Warren.
Ava Krueger, TC West, Sr.
Finished fifth in the BNC as a sophomore with a score average of 92.6 on the season and 89.6 in conference play.
Laura Pawlik, Petoskey, Sr.
No. 2 golfer on the team’s trip to the state finals last fall behind Maeli Coveyou. Shot 100 in East Lansing to help Petoskey finish 14th. Averaged 94.8 strokes in BNC play and took 15th at D2 regionals.