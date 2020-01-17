TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central coach Travis Schuba had only seen one buzzer beater in his three years of coaching the Trojans.
It became two Friday night.
Senior Henry Goldkuhle netted a buzzer beating jumper at Traverse City West in overtime to defeat the Titans 59-57. Tylor McCoon hit a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 52, then the Trojans had a pair of chances to win at the buzzer, succeeding in overtime.
“That was one of the most fun celebrations I’ve had,” Goldkuhle said. “That was an awesome win.”
The Trojans jumped out to a 10 point lead after just five minutes behind a pair of 3-pointers from senior Henry Goldkuhle. TCC limited TCW without a field goal for the first 4 minutes of play.
The dominating lead and stellar defensive efforts only lasted so long. McCoon got into foul trouble and the Titans started to get their offense rolling. West trimmed the deficit to three by the half thanks to a 13 point third quarter from West senior Andy Soma. The Titans came out of the halftime break guns blazing, scoring 11 unanswered points to take as much as a 37-31 lead.
The two teams traded baskets to start the fourth quarter, with Goldkuhle and West junior Mel Frechette trading shots in an attempt to take the lead. Then in a matter of one basket, the Trojans offense soared.
Central sophomore Josh Burnham dunked to put the Trojans up by a basket, then lept for two handed alley-oop to give Central 50. Schuba and assistant coach Shane Miller turned around, jaws nearly on the ground, surrounded by a student section cheering uncontrollably.
“Burnham’s dunks probably would be up there at the top of the list of some of the coolest things that I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Schuba said.
Burnham missed a wide open layup immediately following the hot streak, Parker Neu and Soma got on a run for West to take a lead at 52-50, then McCoon went to the line for a one-and-one to tie the game. He made them both.
Central made a stop then Schuba took a timeout with the ball and 18.5 seconds to go. Goldkuhle got the ball on a pick and roll, then immediately found himself double-teamed in the corner. He passed it up to sophomore Carson Bourdo to take a shot out of desperation then Schuba took a second timeout. There’d only be 0.7 seconds left on the clock and West and Central went into overtime tied at 52.
McCoon and Soma traded baskets followed by a minute-long string of missed shots. West’s Aiden Griggs missed a pair of free throws to give the ball to Central, then Mitch Stachnik scored on a layup to tie the game at 57. Central made a stop and got the ball back again and Schuba took a timeout to draw a play for the second time in the game — this time with 21.6 on the clock.
“We actually drew up a play that we felt confident in and getting two of our guys in position to make plays, depending on which one they took away,” Schuba said.
The only issue was West came out in zone.
“We just have a zone play always in mind for those that situations,” Goldkuhle said.
Goldkuhle knocked down the mid-range shot at the buzzer and the Titans missed a layup at with 2.4 seconds to go.
Soma finished with a game high 34 for West while Carson Whipple had 14.
For the Trojans, Goldkuhle’s buzzer beater gave him point No. 20 in a 10-rebound double-double with four assists. Burnham had 12 rebounds and Peyton Smith had five.
“I thought we played well enough to win, we certainly had chances down the stretch,” TC West head coach Sanders Frye said. “We just had so many little things that we need to improve on to not put ourselves in that position to be quite as close at the end.”
TC Central (8-3, 2-2 BNC) travels to Ludington Tuesday at 7. TC West (3-5, 1-2 BNC) hosts Manistee Tuesday at 7.
