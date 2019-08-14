TRAVERSE CITY — The plan was to have Jake Wilson play shallow centerfield in case a throw to home plate was needed.
Need turned out to be a bit understated.
Madison had runners on second and third base with two outs in the eighth inning. Traverse City held a tenuous 3-1 lead.
Mallards shortstop Jordan Stephens hammered a single up the middle that scored Logan Michaels easily, and Northwoods League Player of the Year Justice Bigbie was hot on his heels looking to tie the game.
Wilson was ready, collected the ball in shallow center and rifled a throw to Pit Spitters catcher Andrew Proctor, who was waiting in the left-handed batter’s box.
The throw was money, and Bigbie was out by what seemed a mile. Proctor spiked the ball after tagging Bigbie to end the inning.
“I’m just lucky to have Proctor behind the plate to catch that bomb and make a great tag on the runner,” Wilson said. “I’m just grateful to be able to be a part of that.”
Wilson’s throw and Proctor’s play at the plate were instrumental in preserving a 3-2 Northwoods League semifinal victory that sends the team into Friday’s NWL Summer Collegiate World Series against Eau Claire.
“We’re just out there playing baseball, having fun, just acting like we’re children again in our backyard, just playing baseball having fun,” Wilson said. “That’s the main reason why I think we’re having success.”
Traverse City captured momentum early in Wednesday’s contest with all three runs coming in the game’s first two innings.
Michael Slaten pumped his right fist as he ran from the batter’s box following a first-inning RBI single that scored Hudson Byorick.
Then in the second inning, Nick Powell walked to lead off and Proctor doubled to left field in the next at-bat to give the Pit Spitters runners on second and third with nobody out. Riley Bertram stepped into the box and delivered a single to center field to snare a 3-0 lead.
“I’m blown away. I still don’t believe how well we play together especially since we just met each other most of us this summer,” Wilson said.
Wilson was 3-for-4 from the plate after popping out on a bunt in his first at-bat.
The game’s middle innings were largely uneventful offensively, but the Pit Spitters turned three double plays that kept the Madison offense in check.
Traverse City cycled through pitchers over the course of the game to great effect.
All-Star Kyle Jones got the start and pitched three scoreless innings on two hits. Pat Hohlfeld earned the win in three and two-thirds run-free innings, in which he allowed four hits.
Kevin Hahn faced one batter and struck him out in the seventh.
The only trouble spot the Pit Spitters bullpen found itself in was the eighth. Luke Little quickly notched the first two outs of the eighth, throwing numerous pitches at 97 miles per hour or higher, but lost control and loaded the bases.
In came Joe Pace for a four-out save opportunity.
A wild pitch scored E.J. Ranel, and Michaels scored on the hit silenced by the putout at home plate.
With a clean slate in the ninth, Pace rolled 1-2-3.
“It’s a great team to be a part of, guys just picking each other up all over the place,” Pace said. “It is really something special to be a part of, and the people of Traverse City have really embraced us and made a great atmosphere to play. They’re showing up and making noise.”
Trevor Marreel took the loss for Madison, lasting just three outs in which he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks.
Bigbie and Ranel each had two hits for the Mallards.
Traverse City hosts the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Pit Spitters Park for the title.
