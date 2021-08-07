MAPLE CITY — There aren’t too many 6-foot-4, 205-pound sprinters in the state of Michigan.
Glen Lake’s Finn Hogan knows that just by looking at photos of the starting line at the state track meet — and even football coaches at Central Michigan University laughed when Hogan told them what events he was competing in.
“They’re like wait, what? You’re running this now?” Hogan said. “I’m probably 8 inches taller and 100 pounds heavier than every kid out there. ... I’ve seen pictures where everybody stands ready to go and you look at this guy like, ‘Jesus. He looks out of place.’”
Hogan’s tetrad of all-state track honors (100m, 200m, 400m and high jump), making first-team all-state in football, and his manner of leading the Lakers to a district title in basketball earned him the 2021 Record-Eagle Male Athlete of the Year nod.
The Glen Lake graduate who just turned 18 is set to play football at Central Michigan in the fall as a preferred walk-on, though he anticipates redshirting his freshman season.
Lakers alum Reece Hazelton, now playing basketball at Ferris State, was the Record-Eagle’s 2020 Male Athlete of the Year. Hogan, Hazelton and the Lakers took a trip to Ford Field for the 2019 football state finals.
“I’ve been extremely grateful to experience some unbelievable memories and meet some unforgettable people,” Hogan said. “That state final my junior year was something special I will never forget.”
Glen Lake didn’t return in 2020, as it fell to Boyne City in the district semifinals in overtime.
In the 2020 season, Hogan hauled in 34 passes for 744 yards and 7 TDs, averaging 21.9 yards a catch. He also did well as a blocking wide receiver, and ran for 105 yards — on only 6 carries — and a touchdown and led the Lakers in interceptions with three.
That was more than enough to land an Associated Press first-team all-state honor for Divisions 5 and 6, and Record-Eagle football dream team slot as a wide receiver.
Former Glen Lake football coach Nate Sneed said he’s seen Hogan grow from the time he was an eighth-grader.
“His family instills a number of good values into him, and those values are things that helps him shine through no matter what playing surface he is on,” Sneed said. “Finn understands you have to work those invisible hours in order to be successful on the football field, and be able to earn the type of recognition that he’s got doesn’t just come by chance.”
On the basketball court the Lakers beat a Wyatt Nausadis-led Traverse City St. Francis team for a district title on the road. Glen Lake fell to McBain in the opening round of regionals.
Hogan’s season of filling up the stat line with 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game landed him on the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Best list as an honorable mention. He earned a fifth team selection for the Record-Eagle.
The track was where Hogan let everything out in his last season of high school sports. It was his third year on the track, back after an injury sidelined him from the 2019 finals, and Hogan felt he had something to prove.
He broke three school records in one of the first meets of the year — crushing the 200m, 400m and high jump. A few meets later Hogan took the 100m record too.
“Other than (the 400), I was not expecting those other things to happen,” Hogan said.
Hogan ended the track season with northern Michigan’s best marks in three events and second-best in another. His best 400m time of 49.68 seconds at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll meet was also the best in Michigan — regardless of school size.
His other area-best marks were 6-foot-8 in high jump and 11.05 in the 100m dash.
In the Division 4 state finals Hogan took the 400 title (49.98), then was all-state in the 100 (6th, 11.48), 200 (4th, 23.13) and high jump (2nd, 6-foot-7).
Lakers head track coach Jason Bradford said he’s never coached a kid that went all-state in four different events — let alone a 6-foot-4 sprinter.
“He’s just one of those athletes that each time he improves and gets better and better. He’s extremely humble,” Bradford said.
CMU has non-conference games at LSU and Missouri this fall, and Hogan hopes he can at least make the traveling roster his freshman year. He chose the Chippewas over Division 2 scholarship offers.
“When I think about it in the long run, I’m starting here at 17 years old playing with 24-year-old dudes. I think a year to be able to go to gamedays, home games, experience everything, get faster, stronger and then be able to come back that redshirt freshman year and really make an impact right away — I’ll take that for sure,” Hogan said.