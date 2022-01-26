MAPLE CITY — As if things weren’t already interesting enough in the Northwest Conference.
The Glen Lake varsity boys basketball team signaled Tuesday that it is not going to go away easily.
The Lakers handed Benzie Central (No. 3 in Division 3) its first loss of the year with a 64-56 home win. It creates a three-way tie for the NWC between the Lakers (7-3, 5-1 NWC), Buckley (8-1, 6-1) and Benzie (8-1, 5-1) as all three schools now have one loss to each other.
“Big game,” Glen Lake junior Luke Hazelton said.
It certainly wasn’t easy for the Lakers — even after they led by 15 points early in the fourth quarter.
Glen Lake opened the night with an 11-2 lead and extended it to double-digits by the end of the half, up 33-21.
The Lakers built a 46-33 lead after the third quarter before the Huskies stopped the bleeding. Glen Lake coach Rob Flaska called two timeouts late in the fourth quarter, once at 3:33 when they broke the deficit to nine and the second at 57-53 with 1:11 to play.
He said the fourth quarter brought back memories of the Lakers’ loss earlier in the year to Buckley — when they were up nine with 3:50 to play.
“I went, ‘It’s the same scenario,’” Flaska said. “Not one thing went right from that point on, and we lose at the buzzer.”
Nate Childers hit three 3-pointers for the Huskies in the fourth quarter to bring them within three with about a minute to play. But four crucial free throws from Connor Ciolek helped seal the win while propelling him to a career-high 21 points.
“We knew they were gonna make a run at some point,” Hazelton said. “We were just waiting for it. They had it at a good time in the game. We knew if we hit our free throws at the end, we’d be fine.”
Ciolek returned to the floor on Tuesday after working through a thumb injury. It was only the second game the Lakers played with their entire roster after dealing with a string of injuries and illnesses.
Hazelton finished with 16 points and was dominant on the glass with 10 rebounds.
“We didn’t play very well, and Glen Lake got us,” Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said.
Nate Childers led the Huskies with 21 points, while Quinn Zickert and Chaz Grundy pitched in with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
“Losing is never fun, but I guess it happens at a good time for us to get us refocused going into our second half,” Crocker said. “All of our goals are still on the table, aside from one — which was to go undefeated in conference. We can still win the conference and win it outright. We just can’t do it undefeated.”
Crocker said the first loss of the season humbled the Huskies.
“We see some areas we need to improve upon pretty clearly now,” he said.
For the Lakers, Hazelton said defending Glen Lake’s three-year outright title run and winning the district are the two biggest goals, both of which are still alive. The Lakers host a stacked district with Benzie, Elk Rapids, Grand Traverse Academy, Mancelona and Traverse City St. Francis.
Benzie and Glen Lake are guaranteed one more game with each other, a Feb. 25 tilt in Benzie for both of the teams’ final NWC game.
“Everyone wants to beat us because we have had the streak for a while,” Hazelton said. “We know how important it is to us, so we want to keep it for sure.”
Glen Lake, which hasn’t lost at home, has its rematch with Buckley Feb. 1 after games at Suttons Bay on Thursday and home against Leland on Friday.
Benzie hosts Leland on Thursday and travels to Davenport University to play Buckley on Saturday.